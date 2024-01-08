Juniper Biologics Clinches Prestigious Molecular Science & Technology Acquisition of the Year Award at the Acquisition International M&A Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Biologics ("Juniper"), a global science-led pharmaceutical company headquartered in Singapore, proudly announces its latest achievement, winning the award for Molecular Science & Technology Acquisition of the Year at Acquisition International's M&A Awards 2023. This recognition highlights Juniper's unwavering commitment to advancing treatments in oncology-supportive care and its overarching mission to enhance the quality of life of patients worldwide.

Now in its seventh year, Acquisition International's M&A Awards recognizes the excellence of top executives, analysts, investors, and professionals in the M&A sector across diverse industries. In the healthcare domain, Juniper Biologics stands out for the second consecutive year, this time for its acquisition of Caris Molecular Intelligence®, a tumour profiling service for Asia. Juniper Biologics was awarded Best Cell & Gene Therapy Acquisition 2022 for TG-C LD (TissueGene-C low dose) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, in the previous year.

Caris Molecular Intelligence® is a patented service that uses technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, to examine each tumour at the various biological stages of cancer. This provides individualised data on the molecular characteristics of a patient's cancer, enabling oncologists to make informed treatment decisions.

The acquisition signifies Juniper's commitment to spearheading personalized cancer care, a move strategically designed not only to contribute to the well-being of the population but also to unlock new avenues for growth. With 2.2 million new cancer cases and 1.4 million cancer-related deaths annually in the region, many of which are addressed too late or incorrectly, there is a substantial demand for innovative therapies and precision medicine.

On being awarded the M&A Awards for the Molecular Science & Technology Acquisition of the Year, Raman Singh, CEO of Juniper Biologics expressed: "We're deeply honored to receive recognition once again, this time for the acquisition of Caris Molecular Intelligence®. This award underscores our commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at improving patient outcomes and expanding treatment options. It serves as a catalyst for future opportunities, empowering us to pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions that positively impact patients and align with our mission to improve quality of life through innovative solutions."

With a growth mindset and a dedicated focus on unmet needs in the healthcare industry, Juniper Biologics remains poised to seek strategic collaborations that create real impact while uplifting various underserved communities and individuals.

About Juniper Biologics

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology and Oncology Supportive Care, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference. Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and Africa.

