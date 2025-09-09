Junior Gold Miners Emerge as Prime Investment Target Amid Historic Rally

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment momentum in junior gold miners has reached unprecedented levels as the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF surged 98.84% year-to-date through September 5, 2025, substantially outpacing senior miners and highlighting the exceptional leverage these smaller companies provide to rising gold prices[1]. Market strategists emphasize that junior miners are about to embark on a journey best described as "The 1970s on steroids" as every day sees 10-20 junior mining stocks staging massive breakouts to significant highs[2]. This dramatic outperformance reflects investor recognition that junior miners offer tremendous upside potential as "lottery tickets"[3] that can deliver spectacular returns when chosen wisely, positioning companies like GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF), Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF), Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF), and Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF).

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) today announced plans for immediate commencement of a maiden 1,200-meter diamond drilling program targeting two priority gold targets at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil's Alta Floresta Gold Province, within the prolific Juruena Magmatic Arc.

So far in their flagship project's story, GoldHaven has systematically positioned itself for discovery success through comprehensive exploration work that has already identified strong gold anomalies at two high-priority targets. Recent auger drilling and historical sampling from the company, including work by major mining company AngloGold Ashanti and Boa Gold, have revealed compelling gold-in-soil anomalies at the East and West targets that extend through up to 30 meters of weathered saprolite profile.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with the maiden drill program at the Copeçal Gold Project, following the highly encouraging results from the combined data and interpretation of our auger drilling and VLF-EM survey," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources. "The East and West targets have delivered strong gold anomalies and represent exceptional opportunities for the identification of gold mineralization. Backed by the extensive historical work of AngloGold Ashanti and guided by Jon Hill, P.Geo, our team is positioned to unlock the full potential of this exciting gold project."

The significance of GoldHaven's methodical approach becomes clear when examining the geological validation. The company's VLF-EM surveys have successfully delineated resistivity and conductivity anomalies that support the auger-defined gold targets, creating multiple layers of geological confidence. This exploration strategy reflects established industry best practices that have led to major discoveries worldwide.

The upcoming drilling program comprises 8-10 angled holes with maximum depths of 150 meters, designed to test unweathered bedrock at 80-120 meter vertical depths below surface. Drilling operations are scheduled to commence on or before October 1, 2025, with completion targeted by end of November 2025. Their current timeline positions GoldHaven Resources to deliver results during traditionally active market periods.

The Copeçal Gold Project already benefits from a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report, providing detailed technical validation of the project's potential. The 3,681-hectare property sits within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s.

The value of GoldHaven's location advantage extends beyond geological potential. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, being accessible year-round via maintained roads just 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta. This accessibility translates directly into cost advantages and operational efficiency that mining professionals recognize as critical success factors.

Historical exploration by AngloGold Ashanti, including systematic soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and drilling programs, has confirmed multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization. The presence of established geological targets, combined with GoldHaven's focused drilling approach, creates strong potential for value generation as the project advances.

The Copeçal project represents just one component of GoldHaven's diversified portfolio strategy. The company maintains 100% ownership of the district-scale Magno Project in British Columbia's historic Cassiar mining district, where extensive historical work has identified significant tungsten, copper, silver, lead and zinc mineralization. Additionally, GoldHaven Resources holds the Three Guardsman Project in northwestern British Columbia, targeting copper-gold skarn systems near historic producers. This multi-project approach provides exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across proven mineral districts in both Brazil and Canada.

Beyond its gold and base metal projects, GoldHaven Resources has positioned itself in the critical minerals space through extensive tenement packages spanning 123,900 hectares across three Brazilian projects. With regional neighbors including Rio Tinto, Foxfire Metals, and Mars Mines, the company's strategic land position in Brazil's emerging critical mineral districts offers additional value creation potential for discerning stakeholders.

GoldHaven's progress is part of a wider surge in junior exploration activity, with other companies also reporting milestone programs and discoveries

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) has identified four extensive drill-ready zones within its 15-kilometer Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, with grab samples returning up to 256.60 grams per tonne gold. The company has discovered over 500 widespread mineralized veins across a 9-square-kilometer area including the Gold Dome Zone with samples up to 8.25 ounces per ton gold, the Gold Swarm Zone with samples up to 7.30 ounces per ton gold, and the Big Mac Zone with samples up to 3.58 ounces per ton gold.

"With over 500 widespread veins and shears discovered in a very short period of time over 15 km with a vertical relief exceeding 1 km that remains open, shows that the Eldorado System is district scale with tremendous untapped growth potential," said Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration. "The Eldorado gold system and Highway of Gold Corridor are showing the right ingredients to quickly become the next big discovery in the Golden Triangle. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of this discovery with the drill bit with much anticipation. The entire team believes we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and the best is yet to come."

The company has submitted a Notice of Work application for its inaugural drill program and completed detailed geological mapping, high-resolution UAV photogrammetry surveys over 52 square kilometers, and property-wide LiDAR surveys covering 385 square kilometers. Juggernaut Exploration controls the 100% owned Big One property covering 36,989 hectares adjacent to world-class deposits including Galore Creek and KSM, with the polymetallic veins and alteration signatures indicating a potential buried porphyry feeder source at depth.

Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) has reported exceptional drill results from its 2025 drilling program at the Blueberry Contact Zone, including 30.1 grams per tonne gold over 23.65 meters and 9.18 grams per tonne gold over 21.00 meters. The company is targeting 25,000 to 30,000 meters of drilling with three of five reported holes returning discrete intercepts exceeding 5 grams per tonne gold in the siltstone host rock, building confidence in the geological model for its Direct Shipping Ore strategy.

"With our most ambitious drill program now underway, we are extremely encouraged by the strength of these early results. Hole SR25-364 has returned the best intercept ever drilled by the Company, underscoring the quality of the system and the exciting potential we have ahead of us," said Dr. Thomas Mumford, President of Scottie Resources. "These first infill results from our 2025 drill program significantly strengthen confidence in the geological model at the Scottie Gold Mine Project, further de-risking and enhancing the DSO model. Importantly, many of these reported grades exceed those of adjacent historical holes, which could positively impact both ounces overall grade in the next resource update. We are excited to build on this strong start and look forward to releasing additional results as the program advances."

The drilling program aims to transition ounces from inferred to indicated classification while expanding modeled resource shapes, with Scottie Resources completing both scheduled blasts for its 10,000-tonne bulk sample program. The company's maiden resource estimate includes 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 grams per tonne, with the Preliminary Economic Assessment expected in Q4 2025 investigating a high-margin DSO operation to eliminate the need for a processing plant and tailings facility.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) has continued to expand the scope of gold mineralization at its O'Brien Gold Project with fifteen new drill holes returning intercepts including 8.41 grams per tonne gold over 2.2 meters and 12.75 grams per tonne gold over 1.4 meters. The step-out drilling extends mineralization up to 300 meters below existing geological models and outside the scope of the recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment, with thirteen of fifteen holes returning intercepts consistent with existing mineral resources.

"Our ongoing drilling at the O'Brien Project is focussed on 'proof-of-concept' step-outs designed to test the full scope of the Project beyond previous drilling," said Matt Manson, President and CEO of Radisson Mining Resources. "With the recent completion of our high-value, but 'snap-shot', PEA, our focus is on aggressive exploration and resource growth. Four rigs are currently active at the Project and drilling continues."

The company's Exploration Target at O'Brien is between 3 and 4 million ounces of gold based on the proposition that mesothermal gold mineralization continues to an exploration horizon of 2 kilometers depth. Radisson Mining Resources holds indicated mineral resources of 0.58 million ounces at 8.2 grams per tonne gold and inferred mineral resources of 0.93 million ounces at 4.4 grams per tonne gold, with an additional 90,000-100,000 meters of drilling to be available for an updated resource estimate.

Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV: GWM) (OTCQB: GAYMF) has intersected high-grade gold mineralization stepping out 350 meters beyond the current resource at its Clarence Stream project, including 8.4 grams per tonne gold over 4.0 meters at very shallow depths of 25 to 46 meters from surface. The drilling effectively doubles the footprint of the company's easternmost pit with three drill rigs active targeting 25,000 to 30,000 meters of drilling to expand deposits and add near-surface ounces.

"Clarence Stream continues to deliver strong results, with high-grade gold intercepts stepping out 350 meters beyond the current resource, effectively doubling the footprint of our easternmost pit," said Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "In the coming months, one of the rigs will move to the South Deposit to begin drilling our highest-grade open pit area and to test nearby high-priority exploration targets."

The company's 2022 mineral resource estimate includes 922,000 ounces indicated at 2.3 grams per tonne gold and 1.334 million ounces inferred at 2.6 grams per tonne gold across a 65-kilometer strike length of gold showings. Galway Metals is advancing programs designed to grow the resource base and demonstrate the broader district-scale potential of Clarence Stream, with financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program contributing up to $50,000 towards exploration drilling.

