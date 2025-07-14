Jungbunzlauer Launches New TayaGel® LA at IFT First 2025, strengthening its texturants portfolio

BASEL, Switzerland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, is expanding its texturants offering with the launch of TayaGel® LA, a new low-acyl gellan gum. The new product will debut at IFT FIRST 2025 in Chicago, marking an important milestone in the company's continued investment in innovation, application expertise and label-friendly ingredient solutions.

Developed in response to increasing demand for plant-based and label-friendly formulations, TayaGel® LA delivers outstanding suspension performance and strong gels at very low use levels. It creates a smooth mouthfeel and has a clear appearance, ideal for applications where clean taste and visual appearance matter.

"With TayaGel® LA, we're expanding the possibilities for formulators seeking reliable, high performing, naturally derived texturant solutions," said Jens Birrer, VP Texturants at Jungbunzlauer. "Our expert team works side by side with customers to ensure the desired texture is achieved when integrating or switching texturants or combining with our other products such as TayaGel® HA."

TayaGel® LA enhances Jungbunzlauer's texturants portfolio, which now includes:

A full range of xanthan gum grades

Both high-acyl (HA) and low-acyl (LA) gellan gums

Customised blends and application support for superior suspension, gel formation, and more

Birrer added, "Produced with the same reliability, expertise and high-quality that define Jungbunzlauer's wider product portfolio, including acidulants, sweeteners and mineral salts, these texturant offerings enable us to support customers across a wide variety of food, beverage and nutrition applications with more consistent results."

As part of its ongoing commitment to customer-driven innovation, Jungbunzlauer has continued to strengthen its texturants platform through targeted investments in expertise, capacity and product development. This includes acquisition of AGI in 2024; the addition of senior specialists to its texturants team; and the company's expansion of its biogum capacity from its Port Colborne, Canada site. These developments reflect the company's long-term strategic commitment to supporting customers with deeper know-how, broader functionality, and tailored solutions as they navigate increasingly complex formulation challenges.

Visit Jungbunzlauer at Booth #S723 to sample recipes featuring TayaGel® LA including a vegan panna cotta, fruit purée and more. Jungbunzlauer's experts will be on hand to discuss application needs and formulation challenges.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at www.jungbunzlauer.com.

