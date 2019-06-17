June Fair introduces two new theme pavilions

HONG KONG, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's No. 1 mid-year fine jewellery event is adding two new thematic zones to its already impressive array of pavilions, and offering a rich programme of events featuring industry experts when it opens its doors on June 20.

The Technology and Lab-Grown Diamond sections will be making their debut at the four-day June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which will be held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

"These two pavilions are destinations in themselves," says Celine Lau, Director of Jewellery Fairs. "The Technology and Lab-Grown Diamond areas will provide buyers even more convenient access to products and services tailored to their requirements."

Beyond products, the Technology zone will feature a tech pod in Hall 5C. Some of the companies that will give live demonstrations at the tech pod are Ma Belle International Ltd (customer engagement platform for retail), Hong Kong The Way Tech Co Ltd (software application for jewellers), Shenzhen Radiant Technology Co Ltd (LED display technology that enhances the retail experience) and Guangzhou BiaoQi Optoelectronics Technology Development Co Ltd (spectrum rapid analyser).

Picup Media, Official Product Photo Partner of the June Fair, will provide a brief tutorial on how to take product photos and videos using the GemLightbox.

Lab-grown diamond producers, on the one hand, will showcase their product inventories in Hall 5E. Most of the exhibitors will present loose goods.

Under the group pavilion category, opal specialists from Australia, the world's biggest supplier of precious opal, have bonded together to launch the Australia Pavilion in Hall 5E.

Seminars and special events

Meanwhile, the June Fair's rich programming will feature three seminars centred on coloured gemstones and pearls. Since seating is limited, early registration is encouraged for these events at https://exhibitions.jewellerynet.com/6jg/en-us/specialevents

ACODES – the Colombian Association of Emerald Exporters – will organise a seminar on emerald trends & standards. Slated for June 22, the event will be held from 10:30am to 12:30pm in Meeting Room S225. Gaetano Cavalieri, president of the World Jewelry Confederation; Guillermo Galvis, president of ACODES, and Stephan Reif, director of the International Colored Gemstone Association, will give the presentation in English.

The Japan Pearl Promotion Society will likewise lead the "Latest Updates on Saltwater Pearls – Recent Trends 2019" seminar in Meeting Rooms S224-225. Scheduled for June 22 from 2:30pm to 4pm, the event will feature Collins Bie Zhitao, manager of IGI Shanghai, as guest speaker.

Also on June 22, The Gemmological Association of Hong Kong (GAHK) will hold a discussion on "Gem Resources of Mogok Stone Track, Myanmar" in Meeting Rooms S426-427 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

About Informa Markets' Jewellery Fairs

The June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902960/Informa_Markets_June_Jewellery_Fair_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com



SOURCE June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair