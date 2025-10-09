Julius Meinl launches Generations Programme in India in collaboration with FAIRTRADE: "Empowering Youth in Coffee Production"

VIENNA, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Vienna-based coffee roaster Julius Meinl, in partnership with FAIRTRADE Austria and the Fairtrade Network of Asia Pacific Producers, is launching the "Empowering Youth in Coffee Production" project in the coffee growing regions of Kerala and Karnataka, India. Running from October 2025 to 2028, the initiative is an extension of Julius Meinl's Generations Programme – first launched in Colombia in 2018 and expanded to Uganda in 2023.

Demo plot development training with cooperative members (c) Fairtrade NAPP

"At Julius Meinl, we believe in intergenerational dialogue, ensuring the wisdom of experienced farmers is carried forward, while opening new opportunities for young coffee producers to shape the next era of coffee farming with innovation and fresh ideas."

- Marcel Löffler, CEO Julius Meinl Coffee Group

Supporting the next generation of coffee producers

"In collaboration with the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI), the research wing of the Coffee Board of India, the project will provide smallholder coffee-farming families with advanced technical training and workshops. These will cover critical areas including climate change adaptation, biodiversity, and agro-climatic practices across coffee-growing zones."

Bindu Sukumarapillai, CEO-Fairtrade NAPP (Fairtrade Network of Asia Pacific Producers)

Over the course of the project, around 200 smallholder farmers, with a focus on youth leaders and women, will take part in the trainings. The curriculum also includes building marketing capabilities and helping farmers integrate digital tools into their farming and business practices. Farmers will also receive professional guidance on income diversification, such as developing baked goods from coffee cherry husks. Together, these initiatives aim to drive innovation, open new sales channels, and strengthen long-term economic resilience.

Building Leadership and Climate Resilience

Young cooperative members will benefit from targeted leadership training, equipping them to take on key roles and build stronger networks. To safeguard the future of coffee farming and mitigate climate change impacts, FAIRTRADE-cooperatives will receive seedlings for new coffee bushes to replace ageing or diseased plants. These improved varieties are more resilient and better adapted to withstand climate change.

Strengthening Sustainability through Community Impact

The Generations Programme is part of Julius Meinl's wider sustainability journey, complementing their Responsibly Selected Coffee Initiative (RSCI), which ensures sustainability criteria are embedded in the company's green coffee purchases. While the RSCI covers entire supply chains, the Generations Programme focuses directly on farming communities, supporting long-term resilience, innovation, and opportunities for the next generation of coffee farmers.

"Throughout our long-standing partnership with Julius Meinl, their commitment to strengthening coffee farming communities has always stood out. This new project in India is a natural continuation of that collaboration, supporting farmers with resilient coffee plants while investing in the next generation through training and leadership development. Empowering young people in coffee farming is essential for sustainable and profitable coffee production."

- Hartwig Kirner, CEO FAIRTRADE Austria

About Julius Meinl: Founded in 1862, Julius Meinl is one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world and an iconic Vienna coffee house brand. Dedication to quality has been a family trademark for five generations. With more than 160 years of experience in sourcing, blending and roasting, Julius Meinl coffees and teas are sold in over 50,000 hotels, coffee houses and restaurants in 70 countries, as well as a growing number of retail outlets.

