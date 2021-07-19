Julia Computing Raises $24M in Series A, Former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia Joins Board

Julia Computing will use the funding to further develop and advance its secure, high-performance JuliaHub cloud platform and to grow the Julia ecosystem. JuliaHub makes it easy to develop, deploy and scale Julia programs and models that data scientists and engineers are adopting at an increasingly rapid pace. In addition to being a cloud computing product in its own right, JuliaHub is a platform for other revolutionary applications, such as JuliaSim for multi-physics simulation, JuliaSPICE for circuit simulation, and Pumas for pharmaceutical simulation product from Julia Computing's partner company, Pumas-AI.

Julia Computing was founded by the creators of Julia —the fastest and easiest high-performance computing language for artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, data science, modeling, and simulation. Julia is used by more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including AstraZeneca, BlackRock, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Moderna, Pfizer, as well as NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"The wonders of today's world are created using digital models. The circuits within our smartphones, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, and aeronautics are all examples of advanced technologies built using digital modeling. Although these advancements have been amazing, the tools and systems that support these efforts are decades-old and cannot take full advantage of the cloud," said Bob Muglia, member of the Julia Computing Board of Directors. "The Julia Computing team has rocked this world by building JuliaHub , a modern platform for technical and scientific modeling. JuliaHub is poised to advance scientific computing and enable solutions that will deliver new generations of products and services that we cannot even imagine today."

Originally developed at MIT, the Julia programming language has been downloaded more than 29 million times by users worldwide, including thousands of open source developers who have contributed to Julia and its 6,000 registered packages. Over 1,500 universities worldwide are using and teaching Julia, including world class institutions such as MIT, Stanford, and UC Berkeley.

The community has seen exponential growth since Julia was introduced to the public in 2012 . Julia helps scientists and engineers tackle large-scale data science problems, and solves the "two-language problem" by eliminating the two-step process of testing, modeling, and prototyping in a high-level language (such as Python, Matlab, or R), and then rewriting in a second, faster lower-level language (such as C or C++) for production and scaling. JuliaCon , an annual gathering for the Julia community, takes place July 28-30, and is online and free for everyone this year.

"Technical computing is stuck in a rut today," said Viral Shah, co-founder and CEO of Julia Computing and co-creator of Julia. "Data scientists and engineers are using products that were designed many decades ago. JuliaHub makes it possible to design new drugs and therapies, develop new batteries, simulate a space mission, and map out the universe, all while using fewer computing resources and reducing data center emissions. We truly are defining the future of data science and simulation, and it is thrilling to help drive these exciting innovations. Reinforced by our latest funding, we look forward to scaling our team and bringing Julia's superpowers to more industries and applications."

Daniel Freeman, who led the Dorilton Ventures investment, explains, "We are excited to lead this important round and partner with Julia Computing. Julia Computing is at the very centre of technical computing, a substantial global market with significant barriers to entry. Julia's machine learning and AI technologies make it possible to simulate rather than approximate, changing the economics of computational analysis and scientific discoveries. This is a truly transformative business with high potential for success."

Tim Tully, partner at Menlo Ventures concurs, "Investing in companies building best-in-class cloud technology is our strategic focus, and we feel that the opportunity to support the fantastic team and products from Julia Computing is a natural fit for our portfolio. We see several startups building their businesses using Julia, not just in the scientific computing community, but also more broadly across a wide range of enterprises and industries. We look forward to great things from the Julia Computing team and we are excited to be involved in their future successes."

About Julia Computing

Julia Computing was founded in 2015 by all the creators of the Julia programming language. The company provides scalable enterprise computing solutions through its JuliaHub platform. A recent focus area of the company has been the creation of a suite of modern ML-enhanced modeling and simulation tools, such as the Pumas framework for pharmaceutical simulation, JuliaSim for multi-physics simulation, and JuliaSPICE for circuit simulation. Julia solves the two language problem by providing high performance and ease of use in a single language. Julia is used by over 10,000 companies and over 1,500 universities. Julia's creators won the prestigious James H. Wilkinson Prize for Numerical Software and the Sidney Fernbach Award.

About Dorilton Ventures

Dorilton Ventures leads significant minority investments in early- to mid-stage technology companies focused on data-centric segments such as IT infrastructure, data science, and cyber security.

