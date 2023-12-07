Jukka Havia appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 7.12.2023 at 16:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukka Havia (54, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Kamux's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group Management Team as of January 17, 2024. He will be based in Espoo, Finland, and report to CEO Tapio Pajuharju. As Havia starts on January 17, 2024, Marko Lehtonen, Kamux's current CFO, will step down from the Group Management Team. Lehtonen will, however, continue with Kamux until February 23, 2024, as previously announced and he will participate in onboarding Mr. Havia.

Havia joins Kamux from Evac Group, where he has been working as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Evac, he has worked for example as the CFO and Deputy CEO of Ramirent, and as CFO at Tikkurila and Ruukki Group.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I am extremely happy to welcome Jukka Havia joining Kamux. Jukka has extensive experience in successful financial management as well as international business and leading international cross-functional teams. Jukka can also start his onboarding with the industry quickly as he starts in his position on January 17th. I would also like to thank Marko Lehtonen for his contribution as Kamux's CFO until the end of his term."

Jukka Havia: "It is an honor to become a part of Kamux's success story, which combines innovation, pioneering and value creation opportunities. I look forward to building Kamux's profitable growth together with its professional team."

Follwing the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal (as of Jan 17, 2024);

Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risks, IR & Communications and Legal (until Jan 17, 2024);

Jani Koivu, Country Director for Finland;

Kerim Nielsen, Country Director for Sweden (until Dec 31, 2023);

Andy Rietschel, Country Director for Sweden (as of Jan 1, 2024);

Martin Verrelli, Country Director for Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Marketing and Business Concept (as of Jan 1, 2024);

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, People, Culture and Sustainability

Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics and HUB; and

Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovations, Data and Analytics.

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com