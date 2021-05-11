JuiceBar and UFODRIVE Deliver an Innovative EV Charging Platform for EV Fleet Charging Efficiency

NORWALK, Conn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its dedication to sustainability, JuiceBar, the U.S. based leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with UFODRIVE, the first all-digital, all-electric car rental company. The partnership is focused on bringing significant benefits and cost savings to the fast-growing electric vehicle fleet performance.

UFODRIVE UFODRIVE JuiceBar's flagship Gen 3 charging stations

Both JuiceBar and UFODRIVE see a significant opportunity in combining each firms' strengths to bring UFODRIVE's software technology with advanced IOT apps to the U.S. fleet industry. The alliance is also working on pilot programs across Europe using JuiceBar's hardware to provide high quality charging experiences to UFODRIVE's rental and mobility SaaS customers.

The electric car revolution is accelerating, and fleets need an electric operating system that manages electricity flow, reduces costs, and achieves sustainability goals. UFODRIVE, together with JuiceBar, have developed and proven a pioneering solution to address this need. The future for fleets is contactless, shared, and electric – providing a seamless experience to customers while reducing overall fleet costs is the vision for the new UFODRIVE JuiceBar partnership. UFODRIVE's eMobility platform allows ground transportation businesses to manage their entire e-fleet remotely and efficiently. UFODRIVE offers a complete end to end electric mobility solution that will provide a seamless transition to EVs for fleet owner operators with benefits such as reduced electricity costs, lower insurance costs, and the ability to achieve sustainability goals. UFODRIVE's SaaS based solution provides key capabilities such as advanced analytics including driver behavior tracking, personalized CO2 carbon savings tracking, carbon offset reporting and integrated payments. The UFODRIVE app also offers a smart reservation platform for fleets.

JuiceBar's flagship Gen 3 chargers are designed to accommodate the demands of fleet owners. JuiceBar's unique open protocol smart network offers real time connectivity to UFODRIVE's eMobility platform with complete capabilities. As the most powerful Level 2 EV chargers on the market, the Gen 3 series with 32-, 40-, 48- and 80-amp power levels eliminate installation and maintenance worries for fleets, are better quality charging stations and offer a more reliable and flexible infrastructure for fleets.

"Through UFODRIVE's sophisticated software and machine learning, fleet operators will have better control over costs, sustainability tracking, and driver behavior with advanced analytics with JuiceBar chargers," said Paul Vosper, CEO and President of JuiceBar. "We are thrilled to partner with UFODRIVE, the leading all electric company to offer this transformational solution for fleets in the U.S.

"Our decision to work with JuiceBar grew out of a recognition that fleet operators need to get ahead of the curve and provide all EV solutions," said Aidan McClean, CEO UFODRIVE. "Working with JuiceBar, an industry recognized EV charging specialist, we can offer U.S. based fleets customized software that will reduce electricity costs and provide real time dynamic charging."

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar has been leading the EV Charger EVolution since 2009 and is committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure that sustains the environment for future generations. Our JuiceBar chargers are deployed across more than 100 cities in the United States and Canada and are manufactured and assembled in the U.S.A. Our recently launched Gen 3 chargers are 60% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and provide choice of communication networks. We are recognized for our technology, elegant and resilient charger designs with custom branding, a superior user experience, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. For more information about JuiceBar, go to www.JuiceBarEV.com

About UFODRIVE

UFODRIVE is pioneering the electric car revolution with a unique end-to-end eMobility platform allowing mobility providers to go contactless and electric. UFODRIVE has developed and proven the platform by delivering a radically better car rental experience in eight countries and 18 locations in less than two years. A 100% electric, 100% digital experience for the customer delivers UFODRIVE the highest Net Promoter Score for Car Rental globally. UFODRIVE's contactless electric platform manages rental, shared, commercial, and private fleets maximizing cost efficiency while providing an exceptional customer experience. For more information about UFODRIVE, go to www.ufodrive.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506504/UFODRIVE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506814/UFODRIVE.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507695/JuiceBar_Gen_3_charging_stations.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216320/JuiceBar_logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.juicebarev.com



SOURCE JuiceBar