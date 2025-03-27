JuCoin Announces Taiwan Market Entry: Leading Web3's Future Through Regulatory Compliance and Ecosystem Development

JuCoin formally applies for regulatory licenses, builds KYC system, and commits 200 million TWD to empower Taiwan's community

Embracing Regulation - JuCoin Aligns with Taiwan's New Crypto Policies

Taiwan is becoming a benchmark for crypto regulation in the Asia-Pacific region. On March 25, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of Taiwan released a draft of new regulations requiring all Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to complete registration by the end of September. This policy marks Taiwan's transition from "self-regulation" to "legal regulation," aligning with frameworks in the EU, Japan, and other regions.

Against this backdrop, JuCoin, as the world's first service-driven cryptocurrency exchange, has taken the lead in initiating regulatory compliance in the Taiwan market:

Submitted VASP registration materials to the FSC, creating multiple regulatory safeguards in combination with global compliance licenses such as the US MSB Localized KYC System: Launched customized real-name verification processes for Taiwan users, combining AI facial recognition with on-chain transaction monitoring (KYT) to ensure compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Act requirements

Launched customized real-name verification processes for users, combining AI facial recognition with on-chain transaction monitoring (KYT) to ensure compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Act requirements Regulatory Compliance and Governance: Established AML mechanisms, risk assessment models, and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes to ensure compliance with Taiwan's Anti-Money Laundering Act and FSC regulatory requirements

Established AML mechanisms, risk assessment models, and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes to ensure compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Act and FSC regulatory requirements Security Architecture Upgrade: Implemented cold and hot wallet segregation management, multi-signature private key controls, and network security incident response plans, benchmarked against FSC's "Virtual Asset Custody Security Guidelines"

Implemented cold and hot wallet segregation management, multi-signature private key controls, and network security incident response plans, benchmarked against FSC's "Virtual Asset Custody Security Guidelines" Trading Fairness: Developed asset listing/delisting review standards and market manipulation prevention rules to implement FSC's "Fair Operation Principles for Trading Platforms"

Developed asset listing/delisting review standards and market manipulation prevention rules to implement FSC's "Fair Operation Principles for Trading Platforms" Network Security Assessment: Integrated the MITRE ATT&CK framework to conduct penetration testing of trading systems and API interfaces to prevent high-risk vulnerabilities such as "Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)" and "Replay Attacks"

These initiatives deeply align with Taiwan's "progressive compliance" approach. As stated by a Taiwan crypto industry builder: "The balance between industry self-discipline and regulatory oversight will be the cornerstone of Taiwan's Web3 rise."

The Ecosystem Ambition Behind 200 Million TWD Investment

The vitality of Taiwan's crypto community is evident from Memecoin culture to DePIN hardware innovation, from developer geeks to retail Degens. JuCoin announces that if Taiwan users exceed 100,000, 200 million TWD will be invested to launch the "Taiwan Web3 Accelerator" program, including:

Developer Support Fund: Providing up to $500,000 seed investments to local AI, DePIN, and RWA projects, with priority listing on JuCoin Launchpad Education Initiative: Collaborating with Taiwan universities and blockchain associations to establish "Web3 Talent Training Camps," cultivating 500 compliance and technical experts annually Node Building Incentives: Opening JU node mining qualifications, allowing users to participate in ecosystem governance through AIC token staking Cultural IP Incubation: Funding NFT artists and chain game studios to promote on-chain integration of local cultural assets such as Mazu culture and Hakka traditions, exploring new models of "Cultural Asset Tokenization" (CAT)

"Taiwan's community is not just users, but ecosystem co-builders," emphasized JuCoin's Global Strategic Partner. "The 200 million TWD is just the beginning. Future resources from the group will help create Taiwan's 'Web3 Silicon Valley'."

The Technical Foundation JuCoins Service-Driven Approach

For the Taiwan market, JuCoin is deploying three core technical advantages:

Layer3 Public Chain JuChain: Designed for high-frequency trading, supporting tens of thousands of transactions per second with fees as low as $0.001 , helping Taiwan's DeFi and GameFi projects achieve low-cost on-chain operations AIC Earning Ecosystem: Users staking AIC tokens can enjoy competitive annual yields with highly transparent on-chain funds, eliminating "Ponzi" schemes Compliant Cross-Chain Bridge: Supporting bidirectional exchange between New Taiwan Dollar (TWD) and USDT, achieving seamless fiat channel integration through local institutions such as Chunghwa Telecom and Cathay Bank

Compared to traditional CEXs, JuCoin's "service-driven" philosophy better meets Taiwan's needs. For example, its invested AIConnect project has integrated 3,000 NVIDIA GPU servers to provide distributed supercomputing services for Taiwan's AI startups—a "technology empowering reality" model that Taiwan's industrial upgrade requires.

Industry Co-Governance with Taiwan Regulators and Community

JuCoin's Taiwan strategy is not a solo mission but builds a "regulator-platform-user" triangle:

: Joining the Taiwan Virtual Asset Service Providers Association (TWVASP), promoting the establishment of an "Exchange Security White Paper" User Governance: JU token holders can vote on Taiwan community fund allocation, achieving "democratic returns"

"Taiwan doesn't lack speculators, but long-term stakeholders," commented blockchain media "Intelligent Computing Era." "JuCoin's regulatory commitment and ecosystem investment may become key variables in breaking the industry's 'Ponzi cycle'."

Building Taiwan's New Web3 Era in the Name of Service

Since its birth in 2013, JuCoin has always practiced the "Driven. Focused. Successful" philosophy. Today's entry into Taiwan is not just an expansion of business territory, but an elevation of the "service-driven" value where compliance is not a shackle but a foundation of trust; community is not traffic but an ally in co-creation; technology is not a gimmick but a tool for inclusion.

"Let every Taiwan builder anchor value in the Web3 wave." This path may be long, but with the 200 million TWD seed planted, we are already seeing the emerging light.

About JuCoin:

Founded in 2013, JuCoin stands as one of the cryptocurrency industry's longest-operating exchanges and the world's first service-driven crypto platform. With operations spanning over 30 countries and serving more than 12 million users, JuCoin has evolved into a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem encompassing JuChain (Layer 3 blockchain), JuOne (Web3 AI-encrypted smartphone), JuChat (Web3 super app), and JuCoin Labs (innovation hub), all powered by the JU token. This integrated ecosystem reflects JuCoin's service-driven philosophy, designed to remove friction between centralized and decentralized finance while providing users with a seamless, secure, and rewarding crypto experience across all touchpoints.

