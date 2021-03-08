Jubilant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Luca Rastelli, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

BEDMINSTER, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company advancing small molecule modulators to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of Luca Rastelli, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rastelli will lead all aspects of R&D for Jubilant Therapeutics and serve as a scientific liaison for the company to investors, partners and the medical community.

"Luca is a highly accomplished scientist and oncology drug developer and it is a pleasure to welcome him to the team," said Syed Kazmi, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Jubilant Therapeutics. "His experience and leadership advancing novel targeted therapeutics will be integral as we execute our corporate vision."

"I am thrilled to join Jubilant Therapeutics and I look forward to working with the experienced management and scientific teams to further the development of the company's exciting and innovative programs into the clinic and beyond," said Luca Rastelli, Ph.D.

Dr. Rastelli brings to Jubilant Therapeutics more than 20 years of oncology drug discovery and development experience, as well as business development experience ranging from startups to large pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he was Chief Scientific Officer at Kleo Pharmaceuticals where he led all aspects of R&D for the company and was instrumental in bringing a CD38 targeting compound based on Kleo's novel ARM technology to the clinic for multiple myeloma.

Previously Dr. Rastelli was Vice President, Oncology at BioXcel Therapeutics where he helped bring the company to a successful IPO. He has held multiple preclinical and clinical project leadership positions at Boston Scientifics, CuraGen, Sopherion and EMD Serono (Merck Serono). He led the initial development of c-MET inhibitor TEPMETKO, approved for the treatment of METex14 positive NSCLC patients. Dr. Rastelli was also part of the initial development of the immuno-oncology antibody BAVENCIO, a PDL-1 inhibitor approved for several type of cancers. He received the American Brain Tumor Association's 25th Anniversary Translational grant for his work on Medulloblastoma tumors at the Department of Neuro-Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is a named inventor on more than 10 issued patents and holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Geneva.

