Jubilant Biosys Limited Announces New Chemistry Innovation Research Center to Support Expanded Discovery Chemistry and in-vitro ADME Services for Clients like Turning Point Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys Limited announced today, an expansion of its facilities to support its discovery chemistry and in-vitro ADME Service offerings. Jubilant Biosys provides services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. for multiple small molecule oncology research programs. Turning Point is a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer.

Services for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. will be conducted out of Jubilant Biosys Limited's newly built state-of-the-art Chemistry Innovation Research Center (CIRC) in Greater Noida, India. It's Chemistry Innovation Research Center has an initial capacity of 500 FTEs enabling higher operational performance for discovery chemistry services and also rapid turn-around of in-vitro ADME data for client projects.

Commenting on this expansion, Giuliano Perfetti, Chief Executive Officer, Jubilant Biosys Limited said, "We are delighted to unveil our newly built Chemistry Innovation Research Center, Greater Noida for Turning Point's and our other clients' project needs and we are looking forward to accelerating their programs through this site."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Jubilant Biosys Limited as they start using their CIRC. They continue to provide skilled contract services for challenging synthetic chemistry projects while realizing the importance of short cycle times to deliver and provide critical in-vitro ADME data for our growing portfolio," said Siegfried Reich, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Turning Point Therapeutics.

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys Limited, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, an integrated global pharmaceutical company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services in chemistry including - computational, medicinal/synthetic chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. Services in biology include structural biology, in-vitro biology, DMPK, in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. Further, Jubilant Biosys has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of working on over 80 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. For more information, please visit: www.jubilantbiosys.com

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company's pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services and Proprietary Novel Drugs businesses. Pharmaceuticals business through Jubilant Pharma Limited Singapore (JPL) is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 48 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Immunotherapy, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated market including USA, Europe and other geographies. Jubilant Biosys Limited provides contract research and development services through two world class research centers in Bangalore and Noida in India. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of over 6,000 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.jubilantpharmova.com

Business Development Contact:

Ravichandran S

bd@jubilantbiosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/821405/Jubilant_Biosys_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jubilant Biosys Limited