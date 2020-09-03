JTI extends technology partnership with Sauber Engineering

The two companies are currently working on innovative solutions to enhance the user experience of JTI's vaping products, developing innovative product platforms and new functionalities which respond to the changing demands of consumers, to offer them even broader choice. JTI has been in the reduced-risk products [1] category since 2011 and is currently present in 28 countries with its e-cigarette brand, Logic and heated tobacco brand, Ploom.

About Sauber Engineering AG:

Sauber Engineering specializes in the development of innovative methods and the production of high-quality components that never existed before. Sauber Engineering has the mission and the freedom to go to the limit – to explore the boundaries of feasible achievability. Sauber Engineering have the know-how and infrastructure both in superordinate technology development and in practical fields of application, from which customers from the most diverse branches of industry benefit.

About JTI:

JTI is a leading international tobacco and vaping company with operations in more than 130 countries. It is the global owner of both Winston, the number two cigarette brand in the world, and Camel, outside the USA and has the largest share in sales for both brands. Other global brands include Mevius and LD. JTI is also a major player in the international vaping market with its brand, Logic and tobacco vapor brand, Ploom. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, JTI employs over 44,000 people and was awarded Global Top Employer for the sixth consecutive year. JTI is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.jti.com.

1. Products with the potential to reduce the health risks associated with smoking.

