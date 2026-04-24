JSW Motors and Tata Elxsi Form Strategic Partnership to Power Next-generation Connected & Software-Defined Mobility in India

Partnership establishes an R&D Innovation Center in Pune to enable connected platforms for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) – electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and plug-in hybrids

PUNE, India, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSW Motors, the automotive arm of the JSW Group focused on new-energy passenger vehicles, and Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today forged an alliance to establish the JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune. The center will serve as a strategic engineering hub to support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, aligned with the industry's shift towards connected and electrified vehicles.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two partners today to formalise the strategic partnership. The JNEXT Center will enable close collaboration with JSW Motors' R&D, manufacturing, and leadership teams. Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the Connected Vehicle Platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, owning the platform end-to-end, from conceptualisation and integration to production and aftersales support, in partnership with a broader ecosystem.

The collaboration aligns with JSW Motors' vision of building a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem in India, supporting indigenisation and localisation across the vehicle value chain. This strategic partnership will bring capabilities across digital and data-driven solutions such as user experience design, cloud platforms, over-the-air (OTA) frameworks, and digital twins. It will also enable intelligent solutions, spanning location based services, cybersecurity, AI/ML analytics , 5G-enabled technology, and immersive technologies like AR/VR/XR to enhance customer experience across the ownership lifecycle.

Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors, said, "At JSW Motors, we are building a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem that is deeply rooted in India and globally competitive. We are excited to partner with Tata Elxsi to establish the JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune, which will serve as a strategic engineering hub for our upcoming vehicle programmes. Tata Elxsi's proven expertise across software-defined vehicles, ADAS, electrification, and digital engineering will help us accelerate development timelines and raise the bar on quality, safety, and innovation. This partnership is a step forward in our commitment to indigenisation, delivering world-class vehicles for Indian customers."

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi, said, "The future of mobility will be increasingly connected and software-defined, where vehicles continuously evolve through software, data, and intelligent systems. Our collaboration with JSW Motors reflects this shift, enabling scalable and adaptable vehicle platforms. The JNEXT – JSW NextGen Technology Center will be instrumental in translating this into real-world mobility solutions across vehicle programmes."

The engagement will extend into software-defined vehicle architectures and intelligent platforms for diagnostics, performance optimisation, and predictive maintenance, along with testing, validation, functional safety, and cybersecurity frameworks aligned with global automotive standards. Tata Elxsi will draw on its capabilities across automotive engineering, design, and digital technologies, supported by its proprietary platforms such as TETHER Auto, to deliver scalable, cloud-native platforms.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to building a future-ready automotive ecosystem in India, driven by digital innovation, engineering excellence, and a strong focus on new-energy mobility.

About JSW Motors Limited

JSW Motors Limited marks the diversified JSW Group's strategic foray into the future of sustainable passenger mobility. Established in 2024, JSW Motors is committed to redefining transportation through the design and manufacture of next-generation Passenger Vehicles (PV) tailored for the Indian market. Rooted in JSW Group's legacy of industrial excellence and core values—Commitment, Courage, Agility, Collaboration, and Compassion—JSW Motors is advancing the future of passenger mobility through sustainable electric solutions. With our upcoming state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, we are building cutting-edge EV capabilities to support India's transition to clean and intelligent transportation. Driven by technology, engineering precision, and a clear sense of purpose, JSW Motors is committed to redefining how India moves.

The US$23 billion JSW Group is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates with leading businesses in sectors across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, defence, automobiles, venture capital, realty and sports. JSW Steel is India's largest steel manufacturer, while JSW Infrastructure is the country's second-largest private ports operator and JSW Energy is among India's leading renewable energy producers.

To know more, visit www.jsw.in

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talent pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

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