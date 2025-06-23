J.S. Held, Together with the Women's Engineering Society and UNESCO, Celebrate Women in Engineering

At J.S. Held, more than 100 women from ten countries are shaping the future of engineering.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held joins the Women's Engineering Society and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in celebrating International Women in Engineering Day (INWED). INWED provides an important "platform to showcase successes and achievements of female engineers" and, in 2025, celebrates under the theme Together We Engineer.

Together We Engineer perfectly embodies the practice of engineering by more than 100 J.S. Held female engineers across ten countries. A collaborative collection of female experts who apply their engineering expertise to complex financial, technical, and scientific matters, helping clients proactively manage risk and respond to complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

Meet the J.S. Held Experts

In the spirit of the 2025 Women in Engineering theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, J.S. Held is proud to highlight the work of a few of the firm's engineering experts:

A data scientist working from India leverages her expertise in programming languages and database systems to analyze financial, operational, and transactional data, delivering insights that support both proactive risk management and reactive crisis response. Her work is integral to helping organizations mitigate the impact of misconduct and economic crime by applying technology and data science.

A forensic investigations expert in Phoenix, Arizona, who applies her structural engineering and construction management background to conduct forensic investigations.

An oil & gas expert working from the United Arab Emirates applies her experience as a project and cost engineer in the international oil & gas industry to her work, providing contractual analysis and quantum support on various contentious and non-contentious matters on projects spanning multiple sectors and jurisdictions, and authoring reports in the Arabic language for use in litigation proceedings.

A digital transformation expert leverages her professional experience in SaaS products (web and mobile) in corporate and startup environments to support successful digital transformations for contracts and claims management, providing valuable data analysis for mid/long-term strategies and supporting the implementation of digital tools.

A mechanical engineer applies expertise developed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), where she led federal research on crash test dummy biofidelity and human injury risk evaluation in postures associated with autonomous vehicles, to her work in accident reconstruction.

A London-based construction dispute expert applies her professional experience in architectural practices in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore, along with her expertise in all stages of the construction process, to large-scale construction disputes in the UK and overseas by conducting research, analysis of technical design and specifications, and site investigations.

Multidimensional Engineering-Informed Experts Benefit J.S. Held Clients

Deep engineering expertise permeates the global organization. Multidisciplinary experts across J.S. Held combine engineering expertise with core specializations, including:

Accident Reconstruction

Builder's Risk Consulting

Building Consulting

Construction Advisory

Construction Project Support Services

Data Science

Digital Investigations & Discovery

Environmental, Health & Safety

Forensic Architecture

Global Investigations

Health Sciences

Human Factors Consulting

Information Technology

Strategy Advisory

Surety Consulting

Explore the expertise across J.S. Held by visiting https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/experts.

Technology-enabled Expertise at J.S. Held

Women across J.S. Held develop innovative technologies to deliver more effective and efficient client solutions. Multidisciplinary consulting experts are supported by in-house testing laboratories, investigative experts, and industry-leading forensic analysts.

J.S. Held Commitment to Professional Development

J.S. Held fosters an environment where women with engineering and other technical expertise – one of the firm's core specialties – are empowered to grow, lead, and make a meaningful impact in the industries and communities J.S. Held serves. Marjan Panah, Chief People Officer, observes, "What makes J.S. Held stand out is the breadth of expertise and diversity of our people. We leverage our different backgrounds, experiences, and skill sets to deliver unique value to our clients across a wide range of matters and geographies. Our leaders and communities ensure team members feel welcomed, respected, and appreciated."

Join the J.S. Held Team

J.S. Held is actively recruiting engineering experts across the global office network. Join a team of more than 1,500 professionals who serve organizations across six continents, including:

84% of the Global 200 Law Firms

75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies

90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers

71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Visit https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/careers to learn more about opportunities to apply engineering expertise to positions in the Asia-Pacific region, Canada, Europe, South America, and the United States.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

