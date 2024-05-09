J.S. Held Strengthens Forensic Engineering Expertise with Addition of London-based Marine Engineering & Investigation Services Expert

JERICHO, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, welcomes London-based marine engineering & investigations expert Chris Gascoigne, CEng, CMarEng, expanding expertise in Forensic Engineering.

Chris Gascoigne, CEng, CMarEng. | J.S. Held | London, UK | Marine Engineering & Investigations Expert

Chris Gascoigne oversees Marine Engineering & Investigations for J.S. Held. Chris brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as a marine engineer on various vessel types, including cruise ships, ferries, and tugs. He has applied this maritime experience to commissioning engine control systems and the environmental aspects of ship operations and design. Since 2008, his work has focused on investigating marine casualties, incidents, equipment failures and disputes, including those related to:

Slow, Medium & High-Speed Engines

Propulsion & Steering Systems

Auxiliary Machinery & Equipment

Bunker Quality Disputes

Pollution & Environmental Compliance, Including MARPOL

Grounding, Collision & Allision Damages

Fires & Explosions

He has been appointed by stakeholders including law firms, insurers, shipyards, vessel owners and charterers, cargo interests, and oil majors. Chris' clients now benefit from the support of over 1,500 colleagues with material science, political risk, cyber, technical, scientific, financial, construction, and human factors, expertise.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team," said Emily Wohlfarth, Executive Vice President and Forensic Architecture & Engineering Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "His expertise in marine engineering and casualty investigation will be invaluable as we continue to grow our global presence and enhance our capabilities in the marine and cargo sector."

In the area of marine disputes, the J.S. Held client base is evenly balanced between plaintiffs and defendants. Our team has significant experience providing expert witness testimony. We are known for our "teaching" – as opposed to "telling" – approach of testimony. Rather than only providing a judge, jury, or tribunal with an opinion, we communicate the key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner.

J.S. Held's Marine Engineering & Investigation services complement specialized expertise in marine and cargo damages which includes stock throughput, business interruption, extra expense, subrogation, insurance disputes and other global marine supply chain issues. The firm's services encompass analysis of extra expenses, business interruption and delay analysis, market valuation of agriculture commodities costs, quantum of cargo loss, subrogation, and time element impact on repair and rework to insured property for hull and marine liability.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PK3qMIDPEFQ

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824221/4696377/JS_Held_Logo.jpg