J.S. Held Recognized Among Global Leaders in Enterprise Risk Management

JERICHO, N.Y., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly uncertain and volatile global landscape, businesses, governments, and investors face a growing array of challenges that demand immediate attention and innovative solutions. Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum.

Company capability, plotted on the vertical axis of the Green Quadrant graphic, assesses the breadth and depth of its services approach, its differentiators against other providers, and its proven experience in seven areas, including:

Risk advisory

Risk strategy and governance

Regulatory compliance and ESG

Internal control and assurance

Financial risk

Operational risk and resilience

Risk data and analytics

The momentum dimension of the analysis, plotted on the horizontal axis of the Green Quadrant graphic, compares each firm based on its vision, strategy, and organizational resources; its ERM consulting client base; and its ERM consulting revenue.

Verdantix Analysts Observations

"By combining tailored risk management, advanced technology, and a client-centric approach, J.S. Held empowers organizations to achieve sustainability goals and operational excellence as efficiently as possible while addressing security, finance, and other aspects of risk."

An "extensive global footprint allows J.S. Held to provide localized expertise while leveraging international best practices to provide clients with effective support regardless of their geographic location."

"The firm's professionals have experience in various sectors, such as energy, manufacturing, technology, and financial services, fostering an environment of knowledge sharing, collaboration, and problem solving."

J.S. Held's multidisciplinary experts educate and inform on business risk, sharing their insights and perspectives with peers at industry conferences, with journalists and news outlets, and with governments to shape informed decision-making. This commitment to thought leadership and knowledge-sharing extends to the January release of the 2025 J.S. Held Global Risk Report, which explores five interconnected topics that organizations must consider in managing risk and opportunity in the year ahead, including Sustainability Investments & Headwinds; Global Supply Chain Challenges; Crypto & Digital Asset Intensification; Artificial Intelligence, Data & Digital Regulatory Response; and Cybersecurity Complexities.

John Peiserich, Esq., Executive Vice President, observes, "Our experts' deep understanding of the external factors related to business threats that keep CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CLOs, and Boards of Directors up at night drives the curated insights shared in the 2025 Global Risk Report and helps clients navigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the year ahead."

"As demonstrated in the Verdantix report, the depth and breadth of J.S. Held's work in the insurance market since 1974 provides a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip the firm's experts to assess business risk across diverse geographies, geopolitical landscapes, compliance frameworks, and digital advancements," observes J.S. Held President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Spirer.

Executive Vice President, Greg Esslinger adds, "The Verdantix report highlights our multidisciplinary approach to client engagements, a hallmark of the J.S. Held value proposition in support of companies and their counsel as they manage enterprise risk and execute on strategy." The report demonstrates deep technical competencies combined with a scientific approach to financial risk management, which is informed by specialized expertise in business intelligence, climate & energy, cyber & digital, ESG & sustainability, and tangible & intangible asset management.

"In a world where uncertainty is the only constant, there is a need for something solid you can hold onto," observes J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held. "Our name is our promise," he adds. "Our role as strategic advisor is emblematic of this promise, even in the face of the most daunting risks to the enterprise, clients have the expertise and guidance to act with confidence."

"J.S. Held agile, collaborative, and creative client-centric teams provide solution-forward advisory to our clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project; the recognition of J.S. Held by Verdantix is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years," noted Lee Spirer.

J.S. Held's strength in providing strategic advisory is built upon five decades of experience in the most rigorous venues – state, federal, and international courts – and spans more than 150 industry segments.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

