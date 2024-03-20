J.S. Held Marks a Year of Global Leadership, Innovation, & Expert Collaboration in 2023

JERICHO, N.Y., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, capped off 2023 with record revenue and strategic achievements that underscore the firm's enduring commitment to innovation, growth, and team excellence.

In a testament to extraordinary team vision, hard work, and dedication, J.S. Held navigated both the smooth and turbulent waters of 2023 with remarkable client success. "I am incredibly proud of our team's hard work and collaboration, which have not only propelled us to new heights of success but continually made J.S. Held a truly great place to work," stated Jonathon Held, President & Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held.

Navigating Success Through Challenge and Growth

J.S. Held's collaborative team spirit and collective effort led to unprecedented achievements, enhancing its suite of services, and expanding its global client base. J.S. Held experts now serve as trusted advisors to organizations across six continents. More than 1,500 experts across the firm work with:

81% of the Global 200 Law Firms

70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers)

65% of the FORTUNE 100 Companies

2023 Featured Engagements

Working for clients in 80+ countries, J.S. Held experts supported more than 60,000 client engagements in 2023, including:

J.S. Held's experts set the stage and pioneered the use of virtual reality headsets in Southern California Courts.

Representing a publicly traded renewable energy company at arbitration through their counsel, our expert testified in deposition and at arbitration. Leveraging the expertise of our Renewable Energy, Forensic Accounting, and Equipment Consulting, our Economic Damages & Valuation team assisted counsel in cutting the initial claim by tens of millions and denying the other party the right to claim legal fees.

Served as an expert witness for the Australian tax authority in the first case to consider Diverted Profits Tax in that country.

Advising multi-national extractive companies on their exposure to political and 'above ground' risk in a range of markets in Africa , including Nigeria , Ghana , Burkina Faso , Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Our work has involved multi-phase assessments of political/economic risk, regulation and government interference, security and on-the-ground operational challenges – such as artisanal mining.

, including , , , and the . Our work has involved multi-phase assessments of political/economic risk, regulation and government interference, security and on-the-ground operational challenges – such as artisanal mining. Providing engineering, cost consulting, and remediation expertise to the insurance market, our Forensic Architecture & Engineering experts, leveraging experts in Building Consulting and Equipment Consulting, were engaged in a USD 400M+ fire loss.

Serviced the receivership and co-authored the financial condition report filed in court outlining a purported multi-level "investment club," through our Digital Investigations & Discovery, Global Investigations, and Corporate Finance teams.

Provided owner's representation services through our Construction Advisory team to oversee a USD 100M redevelopment project, managing 14 concurrent projects to remediate a former manufacturing site, overseeing the adaptive reuse of the 125-year-old facility, the project recognized as NAIOP Developer of the Year, NAIOP Mixed-Use Development of the Year, and ICRI Award of Excellence in Masonry Repair.

redevelopment project, managing 14 concurrent projects to remediate a former manufacturing site, overseeing the adaptive reuse of the 125-year-old facility, the project recognized as NAIOP Developer of the Year, NAIOP Mixed-Use Development of the Year, and ICRI Award of Excellence in Masonry Repair. Our Healthcare Consulting experts are leading an operational improvement process and guiding the creation of a new model of care for a target patient population for one of the largest addiction recovery and behavioral health companies. Our experts' work in phase 1 of the model of care efforts resulted in the organization securing a USD 10M philanthropic gift to fund the build of the new model of care.

Leadership and Innovation at the Forefront

In 2023, J.S. Held welcomed new leadership to the firm, including Chief Financial Officer Stephen Lieberman, Chief Information Officer Dave Melchers, and Global Investigations Practice Lead Greg Esslinger, whose diverse expertise has contributed to our success and will undoubtedly continue to do so moving forward. Moreover, the launch of J.S. Held Academy and the graduation of the first risers cohort from J.S. Held's LEDR™ program highlight our investment in continuous learning and building a succession pipeline through leadership capability development.

Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

Our Corporate Development team continues to support the growth and development of J.S. Held, amplifying our human capital resources in important geographies throughout North America and Europe and bolstering our laboratory testing capabilities. In 2023, we further strengthened our expertise in Accident Reconstruction, Corporate Finance, Construction Advisory, Economic Damages & Valuation, Equipment Consulting, Environmental Health & Safety, Global Investigations, and Intellectual Property via strategic transactions.

Embracing the Future with Confidence

As J.S. Held looks toward the future, we remain committed to delivering industry-leading support and innovative solutions. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2024, we do so with a firm foundation and a clear vision for continued success, thanks to the dedication of our exceptional team," remarked CEO Jonathon Held.

J.S. Held's journey through 2023 exemplifies its resilience, innovation, and leadership in the global consulting arena. With a half-century legacy of excellence, the firm is well-positioned for steady growth and success.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, during the 50 & Forward celebration, at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

