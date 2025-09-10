J.S. Held Appoints Stephanie Giammarco to Lead a Team of Multidisciplinary Experts

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the appointment of Stephanie Giammarco, CPA, CFE, CEDS, as Senior Executive Vice President and Division Lead. In her new role she leads a team of 500+ experts. She will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Lee Spirer, and join the company's executive leadership team.

Strategic Global Team Leader

Stephanie Giammarco brings more than 25 years of experience at two leading global accounting and consulting firms, where she earned a reputation for building strategically focused and integrated teams at scale.

Stephanie Giammarco, commenting on her role at J.S. Held, shares, "It is tremendous to be part of a truly global firm – one that seamlessly serves clients and operates as one team – one business – focused on one mission."

Expert Lead, Technology-Enabled Professional Services Advisory

Stephanie Giammarco is a transformative leader who has consistently applied advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud solutions, to modernize professional services.

Strategic Leadership at the Nexus of Finance, Forensics, and Innovation

Stephanie Giammarco is widely recognized for her expertise at the intersection of complex financial investigations, forensic accounting, and technology-driven solutions. Throughout her career, she has developed and led teams that manage high-stakes financial inquiries, analyze large-scale data environments, and deploy innovative methodologies to address corporate malfeasance, asset misappropriation, and complex commercial litigation. She began her professional journey in litigation consulting and has since advised a broad range of clients—from multinational corporations to public sector entities—on issues including financial crime, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and electronic discovery. Known for her strategic vision and collaborative leadership, she consistently delivers high-impact results while fostering an environment where professionals can thrive and grow.

Lee Spirer, J.S. Held Chief Executive shares, "Stephanie is a high energy, transformational leader who is focused on developing innovative and integrated high-impact services for clients. Her joining is directly connected to a key dimension of our strategy – one that's increasingly attracting top expert talent and brings diverse and differentiated capabilities to the legal channel." Commenting on Stephanie's decision to join J.S. Held, Lee Spirer observes, "Her proven ability to drive growth through organic expansion and M&A makes Stephanie an ideal match for J.S. Held's growth-focused culture."

J.S. Held Leadership Team

Stephanie Giammarco joins fellow Division Leaders Jim Stanilious and Paul Banks, managing multidisciplinary teams of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts who advise insurance professionals, legal counsel, corporate executives & risk managers, government agencies, and investors. Together, J.S. Held helps clients navigate complex matters and mitigate risk globally.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

