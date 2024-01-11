J.S. Held Acquires Kenzie Consulting Group - Welcomes Forensic Delay and Quantum Expert Joseph Bond

JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces expanded expertise in Builder's Risk (CAR/EAR) consulting and testimony with the acquisition of Kenzie Consulting Group. Principal Joseph Bond further strengthens J.S. Held's qualifications in forensic delay, timeline, and quantum expertise serving insurers, attorneys, and parties to construction contracts worldwide. This acquisition expands J.S. Held's Builder's Risk (CAR/EAR) practice in London, providing clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with additional resources.

Kenzie Consulting Group's Joseph Bond has more than a decade of experience advising and testifying on major construction and infrastructure projects, with nuanced expertise developed over numerous uniquely complex projects in challenging locations for onshore and offshore process and energy spanning EMEA and the Asia Pacific regions. With deep experience in nearly every sector, Kenzie Consulting Group provides expertise in:

Forensic Delay Analysis

Delay in Start-up (DSU)

Business Interruption

Delay & Quantum Expert Opinion

Quantity Surveying & Property Damage

Dispute Resolution (Arbitration, Litigation, and Adjudication)

"Joe has a well-earned reputation in the industry advising clients in highly complex and high-value disputes," noted Executive Managing Director and Builder's Risk (CAR/EAR) Practice Lead Katie Twomey. Senior Executive Vice President and Advisory Services Division Leader Sean Donohue adds, "Joe is an industry leading expert on the evaluation of large loss insurance claims stemming from construction projects all over the world. Combining Joe's technical expertise and vast experience with J.S. Held's global team of nearly 400 construction and engineering experts throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas provides our clients with an unparalleled capability in the marketplace."

Joseph Bond, Kenzie Consulting Group Managing Director, shares, "As a part of J.S. Held, our clients will benefit from an increased footprint of more than 100 offices across five continents." Mr. Bond continues, "I see tremendous opportunity working alongside an expanded team of technical experts in construction advisory; forensic architecture & engineering; surety; environmental, health, & safety; equipment consulting; forensic accounting & economics; building consulting, and others."

To learn more about Kenzie Consulting Group joining J.S. Held, please visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-acquires-kenzie-consulting-group-welcomes-forensic-delay-quantum-expert-joseph-bond

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

