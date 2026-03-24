JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs and UNITED WATERWAYS Partner to Elevate Culinary River Experiences

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs and UNITED WATERWAYS announced a strategic partnership to raise hospitality standards across global river travel while nurturing the next generation of culinary talent on board.

This cooperation brings together JRE's network of over 400 restaurants with UNITED WATERWAYS' international maritime platform, which operates more than 120 vessels worldwide and supports over 50 brands across inland waterways and ocean routes. United by shared values of integrity, quality, sustainability and long-term partnership, both organisations aim to create a collaboration in which the combined value exceeds the sum of its parts.

"The collaboration with JRE strengthens our culinary profile in a meaningful and lasting way. It connects talent development, craftsmanship, and strong brands around a shared ambition: exceptional guest experiences and real opportunities for the next generation of chefs".

Stefan Bloch,

COO, UNITED WATERWAYS

At the heart of the partnership lies a strong commitment to young talent development and the celebration of regional culinary identity. Emerging chefs working onboard UNITED WATERWAYS vessels will benefit from the knowledge, mentorship and inspiration of JRE chefs, opening new pathways for professional growth.

At the same time, guests will experience authentic, high-quality cuisine reflecting the cultural richness of Europe's river regions. JRE chefs will develop regionally inspired recipes reflecting the culinary identity of Europe's iconic river regions. These dishes will align with on board operational standards and enhance the guest experience. In addition, a co-branded culinary guide will be available on participating UNITED WATERWAYS vessels, highlighting JRE member restaurants along the sailing routes. Guests will enjoy curated recommendations that connect their travel experiences with exceptional gastronomy ashore.

"This collaboration offers young chefs unique opportunities to develop their skills and share their craft, while giving guests unforgettable gastronomic experiences both on board and ashore."

Nicolai P. Wiedmer

Vice President, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs

By combining JRE's culinary expertise with UNITED WATERWAYS' operational excellence, the partnership aims to raise global standards across hospitality and travel. The partnership will also extend to Japan through Mitsukoshi Isetan Nikko Travel, Ltd., with whom UNITED WATERWAYS collaborates in the Japanese cruise market. Selected elements of the JRE–Jeunes Restaurateurs cooperation will contribute to refined dining moments on board, connecting European regional cuisine with the expectations of an international audience and enriching the overall guest experience through quality, craftsmanship and culinary storytelling.

For more information, please visit: https://jre.eu/en/our-partners/united-waterways

jre.eu

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