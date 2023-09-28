JR Technologies and IAG Loyalty Partner to Provide Multi-Product Retailing Solution to the Airline Industry

The new B2C solution incorporates modern airline retailing concepts, creating a better transaction experience and boosting revenue

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JR Technologies, a pioneer in airline retailing, has partnered with IAG Loyalty (IAGL), a leader in loyalty who own and manage Avios, the global loyalty currency of the Aer Lingus AerClub, the British Airways Executive Club and other international airlines' programs, to offer a comprehensive, simplified loyalty booking solution, including one of the airline industry's first multi-product shopping carts with loyalty currency + cash settlement capability.

IAGL uses JR Technologies' Aerostream platform, specifically its Order Management solution, to create a streamlined multi-product shopping flow, resulting in a seamless and fast checkout experience for the traveler.

The technology enables travelers and members to earn and redeem Avios on each product in their cart, including flights, hotels, and ancillary products, all within the same transaction. Additionally, travelers and members have the option to pay for individual products with cash, the Avios currency or a combination of both. IAGL also uses the Aerostream Offer Management platform for its hotel and car rental products.

Aerostream, JR Technologies' latest travel technology solution, is a highly configurable retailing platform developed for airlines and the travel industry. Built on NDC and ONE Order concepts, Aerostream's Offer and Order Management solutions provide the foundation for an effortless travel booking and post-booking experience incorporating e-commerce best practices that have upgraded online retailing in other industries.

For airlines that are often held back by legacy technology but see replacing their entire tech stack as an expensive, resource-intensive, and disruptive option, Aerostream represents an achievable and cost-effective path to improved digital retailing, increased revenue, and an enhanced shopping experience for passengers.

"We came to JR Technologies because of their work with IATA and because they are the most credible solutions provider to partner with us on our path toward NDC and One Order retailing," said Stephen Scott, Chief Product & Data Officer of IAGL. "Aerostream's innovative multi-product shopping cart has enhanced our customers' booking experience and created stronger engagement as a result. This also aligns with the priorities of our launch airline, Aer Lingus."

A retailing solution that improves the passenger experience

IAG Loyalty has implemented Aerostream's solution into its customer loyalty platform and deployed it with the globally recognized carrier Aer Lingus. IAGL's customer support agents use the white-label solution to book and modify reservations for their customers and loyalty program members.

Aerostream's Offer Management solution provides hotel and car rental inventory, while the platform's Order Management solution provides retailing services (including the multi-product shopping basket), an ancillary rules management console and analytical tools. Plans include adding flights to the multi-product IAGL offering via Aer Lingus.

The Aerostream platform has also been deployed with British Airways, another airline in the Avios ecosystem. Future deployments include direct passenger/member access via IAGL's white-label B2C application across other airlines utilizing the Avios loyalty currency.

To date, Aerostream has delivered positive results; since its launch in Q4 2022, Aer Lingus has experienced a 31% increase in volume and a 40% YOY revenue increase on bookings made through the IAGL platform, simply by providing a better and more convenient points-driven experience.

"By deploying our new Aerostream platform with IAGL and Aer Lingus, we're demonstrating the power of modern airline retailing with two ideal partners," said Adarsh Suneja, CEO of JR Technologies, the creator of the Aerostream solution. "We're not just talking about NDC and ONE Order as concepts; we have a proven solution in production in a live environment, already generating performance results and positively impacting the travel experience."

The JR Technologies, IAGL and Aer Lingus partnership shows that airlines can update their retailing processes with a modular approach, enabling quick wins, immediate revenue uplift and improved booking and redemption processes.

About Avios and IAG Loyalty

Avios is the global loyalty currency of the British Airways Executive Club, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, Iberia Plus, Aer Lingus AerClub and Vueling Club. There are more than 40 million members worldwide, collecting in excess of 3,000 Avios every second. IAG Loyalty is committed to helping businesses transform relationships by maximising the potential for loyalty. We create unparalleled and rewarding experiences for Avios collectors, including a broad range of flight and travel rewards. Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL. For further information on IAG Loyalty, please visit https://www.iagloyalty.com. For IAG Loyalty and Avios media inquiries, please contact media1@avios.com.

About Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus is the Irish flag carrier, founded in 1936. Aer Lingus operates over 100 routes from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Knock to Europe, the UK and North America. Reaffirming its commitment to its North American expansion, the airline will operate 18 transatlantic routes in 2024 from Dublin and Shannon and a further three transatlantic routes from Manchester, UK to North America and the Caribbean. Aer Lingus is a 4-star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation. Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world's largest airline groups. As part of IAG, Aer Lingus has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and has committed to powering 10% of its flights using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030.

About JR Technologies and Aerostream

JR Technologies designs innovative technology solutions based on NDC and ONE Order principles to support travel companies' initiatives to modernize their operating models. A trusted partner of some of the world's largest airlines and an International Air Transport Association (IATA) strategic partner, JR Technologies is accelerating the transformation of the travel industry's current retail and distribution landscape through true order and offer management. The company created the Aerostream Travel Retailing Platform to help airlines transition to a modern digital retailing model while getting the most out of existing legacy systems. JR Technologies is headquartered in Detroit with offices in Chania, Athens, Orlando and Boston. Visit www.jrtechnologies.com to learn more.

SOURCE JR Technologies