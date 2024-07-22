JPA Health Expands Global Presence with Acquisition of Award-Winning akt health communications, based in London

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPA Health, an independent, full-service agency working exclusively in the health sector, announced the acquisition of London-based akt health, an award-winning communications agency recognized for its work in delivering excellence across public relations, medical education and patient engagement programs.

"We are delighted to welcome akt health into the growing network at JPA Health," said Carrie Jones, CEO of JPA Health. "The company's accomplished leadership team shares our core values and commitment to exceptional client service. While JPA Health has a strong track record supporting U.S. and global clients, we recognize the increasing importance of the European market to our clients' businesses. Akt health's deep understanding of these market complexities will be a valuable addition, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful healthcare solutions on a global scale."

Founded in 2018 by Anna Radnavale, Katy Foy and Tim Cockroft, akt health offers a bespoke service to healthcare clients, motivated by a central mission to make the world a healthier place while improving and protecting lives. The team has received global recognition for their work across Diversity & Inclusion Communications, Healthcare PR, Digital and Multichannel Communications.

"At the heart of this integration are shared values and a belief that, together, we can create work that truly transforms lives," said Tim Cockroft, Executive Director, akt health. "We are hugely excited to be welcomed into the JPA Health family and to bring a new depth of European and UK expertise to this growing team. JPA and akt are both deeply committed to excellence in client service and fostering an agency culture that values its people. Through this alliance, we look forward to offering enhanced capabilities, passion and unrivaled creativity to our clients."

The acquisition of akt health is JPA's third transaction following the recent additions of medical communications firm BioCentric, a medical communications agency based in greater Philadelphia and AI-driven strategic solutions consultancy, True North Solutions, based in Cambridge, Mass. Together, JPA Health offers clients an exceptional pool of talent, equipped to meet our current and future clients' needs across the Life Sciences, Public Health, One Health, and Federal Government sectors.

The founders will join JPA Health as Executive Directors, and all akt health employees will become part of JPA Health. The combined agency now has nearly 150 employees worldwide with offices in the U.S. and Europe (UK, Switzerland), offering a synergistic suite of services that includes corporate communications, brand marketing, patient engagement, and scientific storytelling.

JPA Health

JPA Health is an award-winning independent, full-service agency established in 2007. With offices across the U.S. and Europe, the agency seamlessly brings together flexible solutions in public relations, commercial marketing, patient advocacy, and medical communications across the health sector. Leveraging tailored AI solutions, JPA Health crafts seamless, 360-degree omnichannel strategies to engage healthcare stakeholders effectively. As a women-owned and independent agency, we are passionate about helping people live healthier lives and dedicated to pushing the boundaries of healthcare communications. Discover more at www.jpa.com.

akt health – A JPA Health Company

Based in central London, akt health supports clients with UK and EU strategic healthcare communications. Working alongside life science clients, akt health looks to enable Better Health for All by igniting conversation, transforming practice and driving patient engagement. The agency has a particular passion for addressing areas of health inequities through its campaign work and in 2023 was named PR Week UK's health and pharma agency of the year. Founded in 2018, akt health joined JPA Health in July 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941041/JPA_Health_Logo.jpg