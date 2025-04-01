Jozu Accelerates Enterprise AI with 10x Faster Deployment and Contributes Security Project to CNCF

New On-Prem AI Orchestration Platform Tackles Growing Enterprise Challenges in AI Application Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jozu today announced the launch of its enterprise AI orchestration platform designed to dramatically reduce deployment time for AI applications while strengthening security and compliance. Additionally, the company has contributed its popular KitOps project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) sandbox, reinforcing its commitment to open standards in AI operations.

Enterprise-Grade AI Orchestration

Jozu's new on-premises platform provides organizations with comprehensive AI application orchestration—delivering a single control point for compliance, security, and lifecycle management of AI-driven applications. This release includes Jozu Rapid Inference Containers, a ready-to-run set of optimized AI containers designed to streamline deployment of inference workloads. These containers accelerate time-to-value by generating optimized, pre-configured OCI-compatible images for any AI model, and runtime environment.

"We built Jozu to solve the growing challenge of AI operations in enterprises," said Brad Micklea, CEO of Jozu. "AI development is no longer about training a single model and deploying it. Organizations are assembling solutions from multiple models — blending open source LLMs, computer vision, and domain-specific machine learning. Our platform provides the operational tooling needed to easily deploy and manage these complex systems to the infrastructure enterprises are already using, while meeting enterprise security requirements."

Jozu's platform specializes in AI application orchestration, allowing organizations to self-host LLMs like DeepSeek and Llama, run inference workloads on hybrid infrastructure, and scale agentic AI applications with enterprise-grade security controls.

KitOps Contributed to CNCF

Jozu has also contributed its KitOps project to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation's sandbox, broadening access to this popular open-source tool. KitOps is a vendor-neutral standard to solve the fragmentation in AI model packaging and versioning that is causing delays, compliance risks, and project failures.

"AI models are different from today's loosely coupled microservices. They have tight couplings with the datasets that trained and validated them, as well as their weights, parameters, inputs, and testing results," explained Gorkem Ercan, KitOps Project Lead. "This creates complexity, which is exacerbated by the lack of standardized packaging."

KitOps solves these challenges by:

* Providing a universal interchange format called ModelKit

* Leveraging the widely adopted OCI standard (the same standard underlying containers)

* Enabling organizations to manage, secure, and audit AI/ML projects effortlessly

Since its launch, KitOps has been downloaded over 65,000 times and is being used in production by organizations around the world. By contributing KitOps to the CNCF, Jozu aims to accelerate the industry's path to an open standard for AI packaging and versioning.

Addressing Key Enterprise AI Challenges

Jozu's dual announcements directly target the growing challenges organizations face when moving AI from experimentation to production:

Security and Compliance: Integrating AI/ML security scanning, model lineage tracking, and signing frameworks to help businesses meet regulatory requirements.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlining AI/ML deployment, inference, security, and governance through a centralized platform.

Vendor Independence: Ensuring AI models are portable, reproducible, and not locked into proprietary vendor format.

Availability

Jozu's enterprise AI orchestration platform is available now for security-conscious organizations looking to accelerate their AI deployment capabilities while maintaining robust compliance standards. KitOps remains freely available as an open-source project under the CNCF's vendor-neutral governance.

For more information on Jozu's enterprise platform or to get involved with the KitOps project, visit the company's website or join their community Discord channel.

About Jozu

Jozu provides security-conscious organizations with AI/ML lifecycle tooling that ensures AI projects move efficiently from development to production — without compromising compliance, security, or operational agility. With deep expertise from organizations like AWS, Red Hat, and Docker, the Jozu team understands the discipline needed to operate mission-critical AI applications at enterprise scale.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652871/Jozu_Final_Logo_Lockup_Deep_Sentinel_Pine_Logo.jpg