JOYROOM PODIX: The First Tri-Magnetic 140W 5-in-1 Charging Station

Launched on Kickstarter in September, PODIX received overwhelming global support. Within just one month, the campaign raised over $132,000, reaching 6633% of its initial goal with 1,385 backers worldwide.

Charge in Perfect Order: Dual Auto-Retract Cables & Tri-Magnetic Base with 180° Rotation

PODIX features two 31.5" (80cm) auto-retractable cables for effortless, tangle-free charging, plus a 59" (150cm) power cord for extended reach. Its smooth 180° rotation adapts to any angle, while the strong tri-magnetic base lets you extend or retract cables with one hand—keeping your workspace clean and charging seamless.

Charge in Peak Efficiency: 5-Device Charging & Max 140W Output for Warp-Speed Charging

With 2 USB-A and 3 USB-C ports, PODIX charges up to five devices simultaneously—no more socket shortages or cable mess. Delivering up to 140W, it powers a 16" MacBook Pro from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes, ensuring a fast, streamlined, high-performance charging experience.

Charge in Smart Control: Intelligent Power Recognition for Balanced Speed and Safety

Driven by intelligent recognition, PODIX automatically allocates up to 140W across devices—from earbuds to laptops—delivering optimal, battery-safe charging. Real-time thermal monitoring further protects device health and extends the lifespan of both the charger and your gear.

Charge in Crystal Clarity: Real-Time Power Display & UI Emojis for Intuitive, Joyful Visual Experience

The 1.54″ LCD screen shows live wattage, power flow, voltage alerts, and fast-charge status at a glance. Dynamic UI emojis—like pinwheels, fireworks, and bubbles—add a fun, intuitive visual touch to everyday power management.

Charge in Absolute Safety: Advanced GaN Tech & Intelligent Thermal Control for Total Protection

Powered by advanced GaN technology, PODIX delivers 94%+ efficiency with minimal energy loss. Intelligent thermal control continuously monitors and adjusts output to prevent overheating, while comprehensive electrical safeguards protect both the charger and your devices.

Charge in Durable Endurance: Engineered to Withstand 4 Stress Tests for Longer-lasting Use

PODIX has passed four durability tests, including:

Withstands 10,000+ cable bends

Resists 15kg pulling force on cables

Provides 100,000 hours of display uptime

Survives 3.3ft/1m drop tests without compromise

Tough, reliable, and resilient, PODIX delivers consistent performance across years of daily use.

Charge in Versatile Scenarios: From Office to Home, All Devices Stay Powered and Connected

From laptops, tablets, and smartphones to earbuds, gaming consoles, and smartwatches, PODIX supports a wide spectrum of devices. Whether at home or in the office, it simplifies the charging routine, declutters spaces, and creates a seamless balance of efficiency and comfort.

Price and Availability

PODIX is debuting on Allegro on November 24, 2025, with a limited-time Super Early Bird offer of only 399zł. Be the first to experience PODIX and secure this exclusive launch deal before the offer ends.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young people in over 130 countries and regions. Guided by a belief in innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, we design products that fit seamlessly into modern life. With every detail centered on your experience, we aim to deliver quality you can trust and a more joyful way to live with technology.

For more information, please visit:

Email: marketing@joyroom.com

Instagram: @joyroom_global

Website: www.joyroom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839335/PODIX.jpg