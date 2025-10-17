JoyLogistics Powers XPeng Motors' Largest Auto Parts Hub in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JoyLogistics, the supply chain solutions arm of JINGDONG Logistics, in partnership with XPeng Motors, announced the launch of the XPeng Middle East Regional Auto Parts Warehouse in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). The warehouse stores over 1,000 auto parts, supporting the maintenance needs of multiple vehicle models, making it the largest automotive parts center for XPeng in the Middle East.

Strategically located in JAFZA, the new warehouse efficiently supports XPeng's after-sales network in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Leveraging JoyLogistics' warehouse planning expertise and advanced digital tools such as intelligent inventory management, the facility delivers end-to-end services from container reception, customs clearance, and quality inspection to order processing, packaging, and outbound.

"The rapid growth of our business in the Middle East is built on a robust logistics foundation," said Ken Wang, Middle East and Africa Director of XPeng. "JoyLogistics' solutions ensure timely and accurate supply while enabling fast response to local customer needs, which is critical to enhancing our brand reputation and market competitiveness." XPeng has achieved strong market traction across the Middle East and North Africa, with its G9 and G6 models leading the mid-to-large and mid-size electric SUV segments.

Charlie Peng, Head of Middle East at JINGDONG Logistics said, "We will continue expanding our logistics infrastructure and technology investment in the Middle East, combining proven supply chain expertise with local market needs to deliver cost-effective, integrated solutions for more businesses."

Since opening its first self-operated warehouse in JAFZA in 2020, JINGDONG Logistics has established multiple warehouses in the Middle East and continuously upgraded automation capabilities. JINGDONG Logistics' parent company, JD.com, also plans to build an intelligent logistics hub in Abu Dhabi to further strengthen regional warehousing and fulfillment capability. With a global warehouse network at its core, JINGDONG Logistics is building an end-to-end system encompassing cross-border transport, local warehousing, and last-mile delivery. The company has also launched the express delivery brand, JoyExpress, serving the Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

