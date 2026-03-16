Joybuy launches in the UK, delivering great value, trusted brands and fast, same-day delivery - don't just buy, Joybuy!

Joybuy – the new online shopping destination – offers products across tech, appliances, beauty, home, grocery and everyday essentials with competitive prices on trusted brands

Same-day delivery at no extra charge on eligible orders – Joybuy's Double 11 service means if you order by 11am, you'll get it before 11pm. Delivery is free on orders over £29

More than 17 million people – 4.5 million households – including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford and Cambridge covered by same-day delivery from launch. Shoppers outside the Double 11 delivery zones enjoy next-day, or standard delivery nationwide*

Joybuy partners with leading brands giving customers a full range of high-quality products

'Win at shopping' with Joybuy's incredible daily deals and limited-time offers on great brands

Joybuy also launches in five other European markets today: Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg

LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the UK ecommerce market is set for a shake-up with the launch of Joybuy , the new online retail destination from JD.com, providing customers with great value, trusted brands and fast, same-day delivery on orders placed before 11am – for orders over £29, there's no extra cost.

The launch comes as shoppers increasingly prioritise reliability, convenience and speed when shopping online. Joybuy data shows strong demand for fast delivery, with the vast majority of eligible customers choosing same-day delivery where it is available.

JoyExpress Electric Delivery Van Loading Package - Joybuy JoyExpress Electric Cargo Bike - Joybuy

A spokesperson for Joybuy in the UK said:

"Joybuy is here! It's time for a better, more joyful way to shop online. The UK and Europe have some of the savviest shoppers in the world, and we're bringing our decades of retail and logistics experience to the UK and Europe to change the way people shop online for the better. By owning the process from the warehouse to the front door, we're making same-day delivery the new standard. Our investment in the UK and across Europe is focused on ensuring that when a customer clicks 'buy', they know the product will be delivered to their door with the quality, speed and reliability they deserve.

"British shoppers have long had to settle for a trade-off between price and speed, often paying a premium to get their orders more quickly. We're here to change that. With Joybuy, same-day delivery isn't a luxury; it's our standard for millions of households. By combining competitive prices on trusted brand names with our 'Double 11' express delivery, we're making online shopping more of a joy. We've built the infrastructure, we've partnered with incredible brands, and now we're ready to show the UK a better way to shop. We will make your shopping more joyful."

High-quality brands you know and trust

As a brand-led platform, Joybuy features dedicated brand stores including L'Oréal Paris , Braun, Emma , De'Longhi, BRITA , The Pink Stuff, DJI and Bodum. These brand stores allow customers to explore full product ranges, discover new launches and learn more about their favourite brands in one place, creating a more immersive shopping experience.

In addition, Joybuy benefits from global relationships with leading brands, partners and suppliers to bring exclusive, great value promotions and products to consumers. From consumer tech and home appliances to beauty, groceries, homeware, and baby essentials all in one place. And with a simple ambition: to bring the joy back to online shopping.

Joybuy launches by offering a full range of high-quality branded products in the UK, including Apple, DJI, HP, Hisense, LEGO, Lenovo, LG, Nutribullet, Philips, PlayStation, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Xiaomi, and many more.

Product pages on Joybuy are designed to be interactive, with features such as 3D product views on selected products like the DJI Vlogging Camera, or haptic feedback on your phone to mimic the buzz of a Braun Electric Shaver while browsing its product page.

Speedy and reliable – Joybuy, delivered by JoyExpress

Unlike other online retailers, Joybuy does not charge extra "speed fees" to receive orders sooner. Its unique "Double 11" delivery service means if shoppers order by 11am, orders will arrive before 11pm the same day. Order before 11pm and it arrives the next day. Same-day delivery is now available to over 17 million people – 4.5 million households – across Greater London, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Oxford, Cambridge and will be rolled out to more towns and cities in the coming months. The Double 11 service is free on orders of £29 or more, and customers are able to check Double 11 availability by entering their postcode. For full details on delivery times and costs, shoppers can view the Joybuy Shipping Policy. Shoppers outside the Double 11 delivery zones can still access next-day or standard delivery nationwide*.

Joybuy manages its Double 11 delivery service from click to doorstep. With JoyExpress, its dedicated last-mile express delivery service, it operates more than 60 warehouses and depots across Europe, supported by thousands of logistics and operations employees. Customers can also choose to collect their parcels through the Joybuy Pick-up Service at over 11,000 pick-up points across the UK, which includes more than 400 locker locations.

Joybuy also takes the hassle out of buying large appliances by offering a complete 'one-stop' service. Delivery, installation, disconnection and even the recycling of your old unit are handled in a single visit, so there's no need to book multiple appointments.

In the UK, Joybuy's logistics backbone includes major self-operated warehouses in Milton Keynes and Luton, with a combined floor area exceeding 90,000 square metres. JD.com is also making significant long-term investments in automation in its European logistics network.

Great value every day with Lightning Offers

Joybuy features regular limited-time deals that drop daily, but don't hang around for long. Joybuy Lightning Offers give customers the chance to snap up great deals on top brands and everyday essentials. To mark the UK launch, Joybuy is rolling out a programme of launch offers and limited-time deals across electronics, home appliances, beauty, groceries and more, giving shoppers the chance to experience same-day delivery at great value, from day one.

Joybuy is also launching JoyPlus, its membership programme. JoyPlus offers unlimited free delivery with no minimum spend per order, plus access to exclusive offers across all Joybuy countries for a great value monthly fee. Members earn Joybuy Points with every purchase, which can be used towards future purchases from Joybuy. JoyPlus has an introductory offer for launch of £3.99 a month, or £2.99 for students. New customers can access a 30-day free trial and a welcome offer on one item per order, the item with the highest discount will be applied.

24/7 friendly customer service

Customers can speak to a real person on the phone, live chat, and email in Europe. With 24/7 customer service, Joybuy teams are trained to support and resolve enquiries quickly without automated run-arounds. Early customers have rated Joybuy.co.uk 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot (4,600+ reviews) as of March 2026.

Joybuy launches in six European markets today: Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the UK. You can download the Joybuy app on Google Play and the App Store, or visit Joybuy.co.uk.

Customers can pay using a range of trusted UK payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal.

As Joybuy continues its rollout across the UK and Europe, JD.com is seeking ambitious talent to join its growing team. For more information on current vacancies in logistics, operations, and retail, please visit the JD.com LinkedIn page.

Follow Joybuy's social channels: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Linkedin

-Ends-

*Excluding Northern Ireland and Isle of Man

Contact:

Media email contact: press@jd.com

Joybuy Newsroom:

about.joybuy.com

Notes to Editors:

About Joybuy

Joybuy is JD.com's new online retail business in Europe, offering high-quality brands, at great prices, delivered from its own warehouses to the customer's doorstep, through a speedy and reliable network. Joybuy is a brand-led platform, with products from leading international, European and local brands, available across technology, appliances, beauty, home, grocery and everyday essentials. Its unique "Double 11" delivery service means if shoppers order by 11am, orders will arrive before 11pm the same day, order before 11pm and they arrive the next day, subject to eligibility. Joybuy places the customer at the heart of everything it does and offers 24/7 customer service.

The Joybuy slogan "Don't just buy, Joybuy", perfectly captures the mission to fulfil customers' needs and provide a service that is easy and convenient, but also enjoyable and fun. Officially launched in Europe in March 2026, Joybuy gives customers a more joyful shopping experience in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

About JD.com

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), also known as JINGDONG, is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com's business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health, industrials, property development and international business.

JD.com is ranked 44th on the Fortune Global 500 list and is China's largest retailer by revenue. The company has been listed on NASDAQ since 2014, and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2020. Committed to the principles of customer first, innovation, dedication, ownership, gratitude, and integrity, the company's mission is to make lives better through technology, striving to be the most trusted company in the world.

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