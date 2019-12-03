Journalists from numerous countries visit Xi'an, China to experience the vitality and openness of this inland region

XI'AN, China, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 27, a number of journalists representing the European Pressphoto Agency, Associated Press, Kazinform, NHK, Yomiuri Shimbun, the Nikkei, the Montsame News Agency, and the Russia and China Magazine gathered in Xi'an, China - the starting point of the ancient Silk Road - to participate in the 'Foreign Media Journalists Visiting Xi'an 2019' themed interviews organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee.

During the three-day trip, their footprints spread across many areas in Xi'an. They had opportunities to interview personnel from a range of sectors in the city. These included the Xi'an Belt and Road Business and Logistics Hub, several innovative core technology companies, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing companies, blockchain companies, and cultural tourism organizations. They were also able to get a grasp of the rapid development of science and technology, as well as of Xi'an folk customs.

At the BYD Xi'an New Energy Industrial Base, the journalists visited the new energy vehicle production workshop. They enjoyed a test ride in a Tang EV, the next-generation new energy vehicle from BYD. "Almost all processes are automated and are highly intelligent," said Amar Ankhbayar from the Montsame News Agency.

While visiting the Xi'an Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group, Suleimenov Ruslan from Kazinform remarked excitedly, "China and Kazakhstan have become very important partners. Aiju Grain and Oil is an outstanding company that has come to our attention." At the China-Europe Freight Train Operation Center at Xi'an Port, the journalists learned about the shipping processes of the China-Europe Chang'an freight train facility and details of China-Europe imports and exports.

At Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, journalists were amazed by the spectacular Terracotta Army, and were fascinated by the ingenious and delicate restoration and reproduction techniques being applied to the Terracotta Army.

Amar Ankhbayar said, "This is my first visit to Xi'an and I have already developed a feel for the long historical culture, the abundant scientific and technological achievements, and the vitality and openness in this modern city." The journalists from Japan said they hope to use these interviews to demonstrate to their Japanese audiences the new development and changes in Xi'an.

