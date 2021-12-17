Jones Day names 48 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 48 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2022.

"The promotion of these new partners reflects Jones Day's ongoing commitment to developing and advancing lawyers throughout the world who have achieved the highest levels of professional accomplishment and who are devoted to advancing and protecting the interests of our clients and the institutional values of the Firm," said Stephen J. Brogan, Managing Partner of Jones Day.