JOLT expands affordable public EV Charging Network into Royal Borough of Greenwich

Ad-funded charging solution tackles London's driveway divide with new chargers offering residents significant savings

7kWh of free energy daily, providing around 30 miles of range in approximately 15 minutes

Potential savings of over £960 per year in charging costs

100% renewable energy powers all JOLT fast chargers

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of the Royal Borough of Greenwich without access to home charging will soon benefit from affordable public EV charging. JOLT, the Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) network and EV charging provider, is set to install 30 new chargers across the borough under a 15-year partnership with the council.

In parts of London, up to two-thirds of homes lack a driveway, leaving many residents reliant on public charging that can cost up to ten times more than home charging rates. JOLT's advertising-subsidised model helps close this cost gap by offering 7kWh of free energy to EV drivers every day*, which provides around 30 miles of range.

JOLT's Greenwich network brings the same charging solution that's already proving popular in North London - where independent research found 77% of residents believe JOLT has positively impacted their area, with 92% of users saying they would choose JOLT over other on-street chargers.

JOLT's own research shows 90% of their customers shop locally during charging breaks, with over 40% spending £10 or more per visit. Local businesses and charities also benefit from free advertising opportunities on the screens, helping independent retailers increase visibility and giving a valuable boost to local high streets.

The model is simple: revenue from advertising screens on each unit subsidises the daily charging allowance, with any additional usage beyond the free daily 7kWh* available at affordable rates. For average mileage London drivers, that translates to potential savings of over £960 per year and up to £1,600 for high-mileage users, compared to standard public charging rates.

John Rainford, UK Country Manager at JOLT, said: "The UK has a two-tier system for EV drivers, and it's especially evident in London. If you can charge at home, going electric saves money. But if you're relying on public charging – like millions of Londoners – you're often paying a pavement premium."

"We're providing South East London residents with the same opportunity as North London that makes running an EV accessible, whether you've got access to home charging or not. This isn't just about charging cars, it's about making London's shift to clean transport fair for everyone," added Rainford.

The chargers meet the council's EV infrastructure commitments at zero cost, while providing the Royal Borough of Greenwich with free use of the 75-inch digital screens for public messaging, local events, and community announcements. All JOLT chargers run on 100% renewable energy, supporting the borough's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

*JOLT offers a daily 7kWh free energy allowance for all drivers with an active JOLT membership accessed through the JOLT app. The 7kWh daily allowance resets at midnight each day.