Jointly Promoting Development, opening up, and Winning the Future - THE SIX HONGQIAO INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC FORUM(HQF)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5th to 6th, over 8000 Chinese and foreign guests gathered by the Huangpu River to attend the 6th Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum is an important component of the CIIE. The theme of this Hongqiao Forum is "Jointly Promoting Development, opening up, and Winning the Future". In addition to the main forum, a total of 22 sub forums were held under the four sections of "Open Development", "Open Cooperation", "Open Innovation", and "Open Sharing", as well as activities related to the "Investment in China Year", the release of the "World Open Report 2023" and international seminars.

Press Conference on World Open Report 2023 and International Symposium on World Opening-up

The World Open Report 2023 and the World Open Index were released, and experts and scholars jointly provided suggestions and suggestions for promoting global open cooperation.

Parallel Session on Innovation of Work Safety Governance from a Global Perspective

Beneficial to improving the level of public safety governance in China and improving the social governance system

PARALLEL SESSION ON REGIONAL INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION DEMONSTRATION AREA: NEW PLATFORM AND NEW PRACTICE OF BELT AND ROAD INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Shandong Province has signed contracts with key cooperation projects of countries and regions along the "the Belt and Road" to promote wider, higher level and deeper regional economic cooperation.

PARALLEL SESSION ON AGRICULTURAL SERVICES TRADE: GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESILIENT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

Agricultural service trade will also become an important new engine for agricultural economic growth.

PARALLEL SESSION ON EXPLORING INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL GOVERNANCE AND CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL INDUSTRY & HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE ON DIGITAL TRADE INNOVATION

Showcasing first-class enterprises and a first-class business environment to the world is an important way to attract more global enterprises, especially digital economy and digital trade enterprises, to invest and prosper in Jiangsu.

PARALLEL SESSION ON CHANNELLING GLOBAL BUSINESS THROUGH HONG KONG

Deeply reflecting the positioning of Hong Kong as the "Eight Centers" and highlighting its strategic position in the overall development of the country.