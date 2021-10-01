Joint Commission International Publishes Second Edition of International Accreditation Standards for Home Care

Standards and requirements in latest edition become effective 1 April 2022

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) today published Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Home Care, Second Edition. The manual provides home care organizations outside of the United States with the standards and requirements to achieve and maintain JCI accreditation, as well as to focus on continuous quality improvement and patient safety. The standards and requirements in the second edition will become effective on 1 April 2022.

JCI standards are the basis for the accreditation of health care organizations around the world, defining performance expectations, structures and functions that must be in place to achieve JCI accreditation. They address access to care and continuity of services, patient and family rights, assessment of needs, quality management and improvement, prevention and control of infections, organization leadership, safety of the care environment, staff qualifications and education, and more.

"JCI home care standards are robust and relevant as each new edition provides updates based on the latest evidence and support," says Joel Roos, MD, MBA, MHCDS, CPE, vice president, International Accreditation, Quality Improvement and Safety, JCI. "As the demand for health care services in the home setting continues to increase around the world, it is important that home care organizations adopt JCI accreditation standards to help ensure that they have the organizational processes and functions in place to demonstrate a commitment to safe and quality care delivery – striving for zero harm to the patients they serve."

The standards in the second edition manual are divided into two main sections: patient-centered care and home care organization management – introducing new requirements and an enhanced focus in these areas:

Reporting critical results

Handover communication

Look-alike/sound-alike medications

Health care-associated infections

Continuum of care

Patient-centered care

Chapter overviews that describe the focus of each chapter are available, including new detailed explanations for the Medication Management and Use (MMU) and Facility Management and Safety (FMS) chapters to help home care organizations understand which standards and measurable elements apply depending on the type of service provided and facility/environment. Accreditation Participation Requirements (APRs) and a summary of changes to standards requirements are also now available in the manual.

The second edition manual is complimentary to current JCI home care-accredited customers through JCI Direct Connect and is available for purchase. For more information on JCI Home Care Accreditation, please visit the JCI website.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more information.

