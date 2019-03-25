Join the LODE Community for the Global Release of AGX at the Internet Retail Expo in Birmingham, UK

NEW YORK CITY, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LODE Project is bringing Modern Silver Money to the United Kingdom. On April 3 and 4, join the LODE team at the IRX (Internet Retailing Expo) at the NEC in Birmingham for the global launch of AGX .

LODE has teamed up with CoinPayments to showcase the ease and simplicity of the next-generation of cryptocurrency commerce.

5000+ Internet retailer decision makers from around the globe will have the opportunity to earn and spend AGX Coins at the show.

"This event will be a pivotal moment for the whole LODE Community as AGX Pay is unveiled as the first "fee-free" merchant enabling solution on the CoinPayments platform that currently boasts over 2.4 million merchants," said LODE spokesperson, Ian Richard.

"This is the dawn of a new age when silver is officially restored as sound money for the people by the people," Richard added.

The LODE team is inviting media to drop by booth D60 for:

First hand AGX wallet demos

Meet and greet with global AGX Ambassadors

Coffee & Cocktails

About LODE and AGX

Powered by LODE - AGX provides a more secure, less costly option for consumers and merchants using digital currency in over 100 different countries. Backed by physical, investment-grade silver, AGX is a cryptocurrency platform that allows all transactions to be verified securely and privately on an immutable blockchain, with significantly lower transaction fees than current credit or debit card programs. AGX Pay is the world's answer to digital, secure, low-cost, high-speed means of commerce designed to benefit consumers and retailers alike.

The dedicated team of LODE Ambassadors will be showcasing AGX at the CoinPayment/LODE pavilion at IRX. CoinPayments is a leading crypto-payment solution provider for digital retailers, on which AGX is enabled. Come visit us and learn the value of accepting AGX at your digital storefront!



For media inquiries and interview requests please contact Nick Prouten at info@lode.one, 1 (778) 996-1029

SOURCE The LODE Association