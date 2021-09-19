Johnson Controls Partners with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority to Power Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai

"Across the world, Johnson Controls helps businesses, governments and global institutions meet ambitious sustainability goals. Digitization is a key enabler for companies and organizations to meet net zero carbon and renewable energy goals. Employing the right technology and talent are two of the most critical factors for success," said Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability, government and regulatory affairs officer at Johnson Controls. "We are pleased to contribute to the next generation of innovation leaders by giving students the opportunity to learn from the fully open architecture of the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform. Together, we can work to address the decarbonization of buildings, which represent about 40% of global emissions. It is a win-win. Cutting that energy waste and emissions cuts energy costs as well."

Johnson Controls is committed to supporting DSOA's sustainability and carbon emissions reduction efforts through its OpenBlue digital platform. The company will deploy its OpenBlue Enterprise Manager (OBEM) solution for RIT Dubai's iconic campus, using sophisticated artificial intelligence. OBEM will empower campus administrators to analyze field data to help address challenges around energy efficiency and optimization. The platform will facilitate RIT Dubai with real-time monitoring, benchmarking and analysis of energy consumption and demand, deliver real and meaningful sustainability solutions on campus, and reduce operational costs and lower environmental impact. Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform and services for optimizing buildings can drive 50% and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

These goals are in line with the university's ambition to attract students and faculty committed to building a net zero economy that serves everyone while being able to teach and learn in the most comfortable, quality environment that operates more intelligently and efficiently. RIT Dubai has around 1,000 students and 100 staff members.

"Johnson Controls has been a pioneer in innovation and a leader in technology for more than 135 years," said Rolando Furlong, vice president and general manager, Building Solutions MEA, at Johnson Controls. "We are proud to partner with Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai to drive a new level of sustainability in implementing our OpenBlue Healthy Building solutions to optimize performance by digitally transforming RIT Dubai's campus, turning data into insights, and insights into actions that ultimately contribute to the region`s sustainability goals. Our OpenBlue Healthy Buildings solutions will help create a state-of-the-art campus to improve learning environments and prepare students to be tomorrow's innovation leaders."

"As a testbed for smart city solutions, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority has always been an early adopter of technology and we always encourage and promote innovative solutions for our region," added Engineer Muammar Khaled Al Katheeri, executive vice president of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA. "We hold our partnership with Johnson Controls in high regard and share the same values around sustainability and innovation. The RIT Dubai campus is state of the art with latest technologies incorporated and we look forward to Johnson Controls delivering the smart facility management for this campus utilizing cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies."

For his part, Dr. Yousef M. Al-Assaf, president, Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai, commented: "Johnson Controls has been working with DSOA at various fronts and has been an integral player in the design and construction of various systems in RIT Dubai`s new campus. We are excited about this partnership between DSOA, RIT Dubai, and Johnson Controls to develop an open ecosystem which will enhance and create opportunities for the community in areas of innovation, creativity, and sustainability. Students will have the opportunity to tap into the interactive OpenBlue dashboards from Johnson Controls and thus benefit and learn from the latest in AI-driven analytics on energy efficiency. This partnership will serve as an example of how a university should operate in the future to become a dynamic contender in creating new knowledge, sustainable solutions and connectivity in the region."

Johnson Controls has proven experience in the campuses vertical with solutions and services that power the wellness of students, teachers and staff, optimize the energy performance of the campus and meet environmental and sustainability goals. This collaboration is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. One of the key deliverables under the Plan is to promote a knowledge and innovation international centre that attracts talents and minds to contribute to the global growth and leadership of Dubai. Dubai Silicon Oasis is one of five main urban centers, a science and technology and knowledge hub that drives innovation, digital economy development, and talent generation.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About DSOA

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), a 100% owned entity by the Government of Dubai, is a free zone that is strategically placed on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed road. DSOA's urban master-planned community spans 7.2 square kilometers of state of the art office towers, R&D and industrial zones, educational institutions, luxury apartments, villas, hotels, healthcare and a full range of lifestyle facilities which translate into a dynamic commercial and social environment. Businesses can flourish under the unrivalled package of incentives, including 100% ownership, and high end IT infrastructure that allows companies to begin operating immediately. DSOA is a technology park that provides both a living and working integrated community. For more information, please visit: www.dsoa.ae

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world's leading technological-focused universities with a storied 185 year history. RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor's and Master's degrees in business and leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today's highly completive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees, and all of RIT's programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.

