JOHNSON CONTROLS ENHANCES EFFICIENCY AND SUSTAINABILITY OF EIGHT PARIS OLYMPIC VENUES

PARIS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Paris Olympics 2024 is about to get underway, millions of fans will travel to the French capital city to attend one of the world's largest sporting events. Thanks to the latest technology from Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), they will enjoy a more comfortable experience at some of the smartest and most energy-efficient stadiums on the continent.

By integrating advanced building automation systems, HVAC and fire suppression technologies across eight venues, the company not only is helping the International Olympic Committee prioritize safety and operational efficiency but also is contributing to the Committee's ambitious goal of reducing the event's carbon footprint by 50% compared to previous Games. Achieving this goal required making the building infrastructure behind the games' venues more energy efficient and sustainable.

For example, two of the latest innovations of Johnson Controls' York 3.3 MW industrial chillers are in operation at the new cooling production plant, the La Chapelle plant, located in the Adidas Arena sports and cultural complex. As the twelfth power plant in the city of Paris' cooling network, it meets the cooling needs of the Adidas Arena and the surrounding area. This equipment provides sustainable and energy-efficient cooling at one of the flagship sites of the Olympic Games.

"With temperatures rising year on year and heatwaves becoming the norm, the need for sustainable cooling technology is critical to ensure optimal conditions in venues while minimizing the impact on the planet," said Marc Vandiepenbeeck, CFO and EMEALA President for Johnson Controls. "Chillers are one of the most energy-consuming pieces of equipment in a building and represent an important opportunity to cut energy use and cost, while minimizing carbon footprint and delivering a healthier indoor environment."

A further example is a renowned tennis stadium where the Johnson Controls Metasys building automation system links the most vital building equipment including HVAC, lighting control and energy management. The system controls and monitors performance and provides real-time data so facility managers can identify potential issues, make adjustments and ensure the stadium is running as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

"We are proud to work with these prestigious venues and help our customers achieve their desired outcomes in energy efficiency, carbon reduction emissions, safety, security and building management. Our expertise in smart stadiums and large venues has made Johnson Controls the partner of choice for stadiums across the world and we continue to innovate in this space to further elevate the fan experience," continued Vandiepenbeeck.

Johnson Controls drives fan engagement, operational efficiency and sustainability with innovative building technology at sports and entertainment venues across the globe. The company provides smart buildings solutions to Intaleq in Doha, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, O2 Arena in London, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Chase Center in San Francisco, Borussia Dortmund at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, and more. It offers its full range of technologies for this sector including its OpenBlue digital platform, building automation system, HVAC, fire detection and suppression.

MEDIA CONTACT

Louise Colledge

+41 79 414 4996

louise.colledge@jci.com

Director, Public Relations and Media, EMEALA

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73855/johnson_controls_logo.jpg