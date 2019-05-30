Johnson & Johnson Vision to Showcase New Data and Innovations in Eye Care at the 2019 BCLA Conference

- Clinical data to be presented on enhancing visual comfort with a first-of-its-kind innovation, the integration of tear film components with contact lenses, and more

- Eye care professionals invited to experience first-of-its-kind photochromic contact lens, ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology at Booth #7

MANCHESTER, England, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision†, a broad-based global leader in vision, will highlight new eye care innovation and clinical data at the 2019 British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) Conference in Manchester, UK from 30 May – 1 June.

The company will be sharing a behind the scenes look with eye care professionals to experience its latest innovation in contact lenses, ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology. This first-of-its-kind[1] photochromic contact lens offers benefits beyond vision correction by reducing exposure to bright troublesome light, both indoors and outdoors.†† Presentations will share data on the visual performance of this photochromic contact lens, along with other topics on enhancing eye care and patient outcomes.

"We have always been focussed on driving transformational innovation to improve vision performance and comfort for patients around the world" said Sandra Rasche, Area Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Vision Care, Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH. "At BCLA, we're proud to share new scientific data about the performance of our photochromic contact lenses and other technologies that can help eye care professionals and their patients."

Interactive experiences at booth #7

Johnson & Johnson Vision's exhibit booth #7 at BCLA will host a variety of interactive experiences including product trials, hands-on demonstrations and education.

Visitors to the booth can experience a one-of-a-kind light simulation highlighting the unique benefits of ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology and see how the lens works in real-time demonstrations. They will also be invited to learn more about the technology behind ACUVUE OASYS 1-Day disposable lenses and 1-DAY ACUVUE MOIST MULTIFOCAL contact lenses.

Key presentations

Johnson & Johnson Vision will be hosting multiple educational presentations as part of the 2019 BCLA programme for attendees to hear from leading experts on the latest advances in eye care.

1. Are you seeing comfortably?

Why 6/6 isn't measuring visual comfort, Dr. Trusit Dave, Optometrist

Enhancing visual comfort with CLs – where are we? Dr. John Buch , Senior Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

, Senior Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. Light filtration and visual comfort. Dr. Billy Hammond , Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Georgia

, Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Thursday, 30 May, 12:00 – 12:50 pm , Exchange Auditorium

2. JJV Manufacturer's Session: The Contact Lens that Knows Light.

Introduction to ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology, David Ruston , Director Global Professional Education at Johnson & Johnson Vision and Dr. Zohra Fadli , Director Sphere, Light Management and Lens Care Platform, R&D at Johnson & Johnson Vision

, Director Global Professional Education at Johnson & Johnson Vision and Dr. , Director Sphere, Light Management and Lens Care Platform, R&D at Johnson & Johnson Vision Thursday, 30 May, 12:50 – 1:10 pm , Exchange Auditorium

3. The Tear Film and Contact Lenses: Friend or Foe?

How the tear film interacts with contact lenses physically and chemically, Professor Lyndon Jones , Director of the Centre for Contact Lens Research at the University of Waterloo

, Director of the Centre for Contact Lens Research at the How can we develop materials that harness the benefits of key tear film components, Dr. Zohra Fadli , Director Sphere, Light Management and Lens Care Platform, R&D at Johnson & Johnson Vision

, Director Sphere, Light Management and Lens Care Platform, R&D at Johnson & Johnson Vision Thursday, 30 May, 2:10 – 3:00 pm , Exchange Auditorium

4. Breakfast meeting: 'Increase your Appetite for Managing Light'

Hear from a panel of experts and join an interactive session to further understand the patient benefits of ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions

Friday 31 May, 7:30 am breakfast, 8:00 – 8:45 am for meeting, Charter 2&3

Scientific papers

Among the 10 papers and posters presented at BCLA by Johnson & Johnson Vision are studies focussed on photochromic contact lenses, integrated tear film components in contact lenses, anaesthesia of the ocular surface, and more.

Free scientific paper sessions (Exchange Auditorium)

Rapid Fire Paper Presentation: Ocular Comfort Observed with Three Marketed Solutions by Dr. Meredith Jansen Bishop , Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision (Thursday, 30 May, 2:10 – 3:00 pm )

, Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision (Thursday, 30 May, 2:10 – ) The impact of contact lens wear on particulate clearance from the ocular surface, by Dr. Michael L Reed, New Technologies Manager, Eurolens Research at The University of Manchester (Thursday 30 May, 2:10 – 3:00 pm ) *

(Thursday 30 May, 2:10 – ) Free Paper: A contralateral comparison of the effects of light scatter when using an activated photochromic vs. clear contact lens, by Dr. Lisa Renzi-Hammond , Assistant Professor at the University of Georgia (Friday 31 May, 9:00 – 10:00 am )

, Assistant Professor at the (Friday 31 May, 9:00 – ) How Driving Performance is Impacted by Photochromic Contact Lenses, by Dr. John Buch , Senior Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Friday 31 May, 9:00 – 10:00 am )

Scientific posters – meet the author sessions (Exhibition Hall)

Attendees are also invited to meet with the following experts during "meet the author" sessions on Thursday, 30 May from 1:10 – 2:10 pm and Friday, 31 May, 1:30 – 2:30 pm.

The effects of a photochromic contact lens on glare geometry when tested indoors, with by Dr. Lisa Renzi-Hammond , Assistant Professor at the University of Georgia

, Assistant Professor at the Are patients "bothered" by light? by Dr. Simone Schneider , Associate Director Global Medical Affairs EMEA at Johnson & Johnson Vision

, Associate Director Global Medical Affairs EMEA at Johnson & Johnson Vision Comparing the visual effects of a photochromic contact lens under simulated outdoor vs indoor conditions, by Dr. Billy Hammond , Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Georgia

, Professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences at the University of Prelens Tear Film Metric Derived from Twyman-Green Interferometry of Prelens Tear Film, by Dr. John Buch , Senior Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

, Senior Principal Research Optometrist at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. Selective topical anaesthesia of the ocular surface, by Dr. Carole Maldonado-Codina , Senior Lecturer at The University of Manchester *

, Senior Lecturer at The University of Development of a mass cytometry protocol to assess the inflammatory status of the ocular surface, by Dr. Rachel Cant , Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Medicine & Health at The University of Manchester *

*Johnson & Johnson Vision has a consultant agreement in place with the University of Manchester

†Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies,* we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

As the world's most comprehensive medical devices business, we are building on a century of experience, merging science and technology, to shape the future of health and benefit even more people around the world. With our unparalleled breadth, depth and reach across surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we're working to profoundly change the way care is delivered. We are in this for life.

*Comprising the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within the Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.



Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers: ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses are only available by prescription for vision correction as a daily wear lens with two-week recommended replacement. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 0800 022 4222 or visit www.acuvue.co.uk

††All ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses have Class 1 or Class 2 UV Blocking to help provide protection against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye. UV absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV absorbing eyewear such as UV absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area.

The third-party trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

ACUVUE OASYS is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (Ireland) T/A Vision Care Ireland RSC. Transitions is a registered trademark, the Transitions logo, Transitions Light Intelligent Technology and Transitions Light Intelligent Lenses are trademarks of Transitions Optical, Inc. used under license by Transitions Optical Limited.

[1] FDA Press Release: FDA clears first contact lens with light-adaptive technology https://www.fda.gov/newsevents/newsroom/pressannouncements/ucm604263.htm April 10, 2018.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891535/Johnson_and_Johnson_Vision_Logo.jpg

For further information, contact:

Sally Hetherington

Leader, EMEA Communications

Johnson & Johnson Vision

T: +44-1344-324635

M: +44-7770-337800

SHether1@its.jnj.com

Carly Hilkin

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

T: +44-20-861-82989

M: +44-7501-951525

carly.hilkin@fhflondon.co.uk

Related Links

https://www.jjvision.com



SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision