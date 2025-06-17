Johnson & Johnson Launches New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens in Europe, the Middle East, and Canada Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting*†‡1,6

The new full visual range*1 IOL enables 93% of patients to become free from glasses at all distances.**2 ***

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson,§ a global leader in eye health, announced today that it is expanding its portfolio of presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PC - IOL) with the roll-out of TECNIS Odyssey IOL in Europe, the Middle East, and Canada. The new full visual range*1 IOL offers high-quality and continuous vision with unmatched range.$6,16 This will allow patients to see clearly from far to near and in between, minimizing their need for glasses.‡+2,6,7 Built on the industry-leading TECNIS platform, combining advanced optics and proprietary materials, TECNIS Odyssey IOL offers consistently clear, high-contrast vision.

"TECNIS Odyssey IOL is the fastest growing PC-IOL in the United States,^ and we are excited to be making it available to more patients around the world. It addresses a significant unmet need for cataract patients seeking greater spectacle independence.+ Now – together with TECNIS PureSee – TECNIS Odyssey IOL elevates the strength and depth of our global IOL portfolio, meeting the diverse needs of today's aging population," said Peter Menziuso, Company Group Chairman, Vision, Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, an estimated 94 million people aged 50 years and over have moderate-to-severe distance vision impairment or blindness that could be corrected through lens replacement surgery.8 These figures are projected to increase, since presbyopia and cataract development are part of the aging process. Presbyopia is a progressive eye condition that makes it difficult to focus on close objects and usually becomes noticeable around 40 years of age.9 Full visual range IOLs provide the opportunity to correct presbyopia at the time of lens replacement surgery.

"From my early experience, what sets the TECNIS Odyssey IOL apart, is its ability to deliver consistent visual outcomes across a wide range of patients, due to its advanced design with higher tolerance to residual refractive error,"∫7,11 said Professor Beatrice Cochener-Lamard, Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Brest University Hospital in France.^^^

TECNIS Odyssey IOL is the latest innovation for those seeking greater visual freedom – offering:

Precise vision : TECNIS Odyssey IOL provides crisp and clear vision, allowing patients to see with clarity at every distance 6 - whether they are reading, driving or engaging in daily activities. 94% of patients were satisfied with their overall vision without glasses. &****12

: provides crisp and clear vision, allowing patients to see with clarity at every distance - whether they are reading, driving or engaging in daily activities. At every distance : Its unique, freeform diffractive surface was designed to eliminate the gaps between near, intermediate and far distances, and offer continuous, uninterrupted vision at all distances. †‡6 96% of patients were satisfied with reading a smartphone or tablet, &****13 and 97% were satisfied with distance vision. &****12

: Its unique, freeform diffractive surface was designed to eliminate the gaps between near, intermediate and far distances, and offer continuous, uninterrupted vision at all distances. In any lighting : Engineered to minimize night vision disturbances – fewer halos and glare #14 – TECNIS Odyssey IOL provides better image quality than PanOptix day and night, ##3,4,5 for a more comfortable night-time experience. 92% of patients were satisfied with their ability to see steps and read street signs at night. &****13

: Engineered to minimize night vision disturbances – fewer halos and glare – provides better image quality than PanOptix day and night, for a more comfortable night-time experience.

With a variety of options for different visual needs and lifestyles, the TECNIS platform empowers more patients to find the right solution. The Johnson & Johnson portfolio of advanced Presbyopia Correction IOLs available in Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and Japan now includes both TECNIS Odyssey IOL and TECNIS PureSee IOL. TECNIS Odyssey IOL, the full range of vision IOL, is also available in the US, Puerto Rico, and Japan. TECNIS PureSee IOL, the purely refractive, extended depth of focus IOL, is also available across APAC and Latin America. TECNIS PureSee has not received PMA Approval in the U.S.

For more patient information and tools please visit www.clearvisionforyou.com. Visit us at jnjvisionpro.eu and jnjvisionpro.en-ca and follow Johnson & Johnson | Vision on LinkedIn.

About Vision at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has a deep legacy in developing transformational new products that improve the health of patients' eyes. We have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible – improving sight for more than 40 million people each year. Through cutting-edge innovation, expertise in material and optical science, and advanced technologies, we are revolutionizing the way people see and experience the world. Visit us at clearvisionforyou.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson | Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. is part of Johnson & Johnson.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the launch of TECNIS Odyssey™ intraocular lens. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

