John Mack, artist and founder of Life Calling, will be taking centre stage at the USA Pavilion at London Design Biennale, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the U.S. Embassy

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Mack's exhibition, "A Species Between Worlds: Our Nature, Our Screens," will be featured at Somerset House from 1-25 June, along with 40 other artists and designers from around the world.

Since 2016, Mack has committed himself to one of the most pressing conversations of our times: the digital takeover of human consciousness. His exhibition explores the role of virtual universes in the future of humanity and aligns with this year's theme, "The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations."

Visitors will be immersed in two different worlds as Mack uses digital game design to highlight mankind's growing disconnection from nature. Real-world images will be juxtaposed with a custom-augmented reality app, exploring who we are in relation to our environment and showing humanity's widening separation from the complex depths of our true nature.

"I'm delighted to be able to bring my exhibition, A Species Between Worlds, to London Design Biennale. Their inclusion of topics as AI, housed within world-class design, shows incredible care and responsibility for critical, global issues. The digital takeover of human consciousness is one of the major issues of our time and this installation will explore what it means to be human in this increasingly digital world." said Mack.

