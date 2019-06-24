John Legend Dedicates New Love Song "Oh PITERA™"

"I had so much fun writing "Oh Pitera"! I was at home and sat down at the piano and the whole song came to me in about 30 minutes," shared John Legend, award-winning singer, songwriter. "Perhaps it really is a miracle water? It was such a pleasure to join James Corden and the all-star cast Naomi Watanabe and Tangwei to celebrate the wonders of SK II and bring the song to life."

"PITERA™ Masterclass" sheds light on the legendary story of PITERA™; the chance observation of the sake brewers' youthful looking hands in contrast to their old wrinkled faces. Born in Japan, the makings of PITERA™ has been kept top secret and unchanged since launch. Known for its transformative powers, millions of women who used it have experienced Crystal Clear Skin and swear by it, lovingly calling it the "Miracle Water".

"PITERA™ Masterclass" features a star-studded cast of James Corden, Naomi Watanabe and Tang Wei alongside singer, songwriter John Legend.

"We wanted everyone to know about PITERA™. It's so amazing and it would truly be a shame if we didn't find a way to let the world know how amazing it is." shared Sandeep Seth, Vice President, Global SK-II. "So we thought, what better way to do this than to work with a legendary singer songwriter –John Legend to create a song for it. This is our PITERA™ love song to the world."

Binge-watch the Pitera™ Masterclass series on SK-II's Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMgNdh4bz1E.

OH PITERA™ LYRICS

Oh, Pitera

Refrain

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

You're my miracle water

Verse 1

My skin has never been smoother

I owe it to you

And the magical, miracle things that you do

You're my new obsession

My new collection

The powerful essence

From SK-II

And it's crystal clear

Life only gets better from here

Refrain

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

You're my miracle water

Verse 2

Oh I'd like to know

The secret potion

Where did you go and what did you do

With that fermentation

That sweet sensation

Everyday brings something new

And it's crystal clear

This is exactly how I should feel

Refrain

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

Oh, Pitera

You're my miracle water

About SK-II

For more than 38 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate the miracle ingredient Pitera™, a naturally-derived liquid from the yeast fermentation process. Since then, SK-II with Pitera™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Chloe Grace Moretz, Behati Prinsloo Levine, Tangwei, Ni Ni, Chun Xia, Haruka Ayase and Kasumi Arimura and Naomi Watanabe. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com .

