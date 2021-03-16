Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård elected new Board members of Mölnlycke

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During an extra general meeting on 16 March 2021, the Board of Mölnlycke appointed Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård as new Board members.

The members of the Board were elected in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee. Gunnar Brock was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Johan Malmquist, Zlatko Rihter (CEO), Sharon James, Karl-Henrik Sundström, Christian Cederholm and David Perez were re-elected as Board members. Mölnlycke is pleased to also announce the appointment of Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård as new Board members.

Johan Torgeby is the President and Group Chief Executive of SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken), a role he has held since 2017. Torgeby has extensive experience across banking and financial services, with a career spanning 20 years.

Kristina Willgård is the CEO and President of AddLife AB, the Swedish Medtech company specialised in acquiring market-leading niche companies within Life Sciences. Willgård has considerable Board level experience, including Directorships at Addnode Group AB and Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S.

Board members John Hepburn and Clare Hollingsworth, have previously notified the company's nomination committee that they will not be available for re-election. Hepburn joined the Board in 2007 and Hollingsworth in 2012.

Gunnar Brock, Mölnlycke Chairman, commented:

"Johan Torgeby and Kristina Willgård bring highly relevant experience across many sectors to Mölnlycke. They both are excellent additions to the Board and their careers at leading Nordic companies will enable them to make substantial contributions to Mölnlycke at a crucial time for the business. I would also like to like to thank John Hepburn and Clare Hollingsworth for their service and significant contributions to the Board work over the years."

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Johansson

Global Director Corporate Communications

+46 317 223 423

jenny.johansson@molnlycke.com

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. We design and supply products and solutions for use in wound treatment, pressure ulcer and infection prevention and surgery.

Mölnlycke employs around 8,000 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company is part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/johan-torgeby-and-kristina-willgard-elected-new-board-members-of-molnlycke,c3307773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/3307773/1387836.pdf Press release Mölnlycke - Torgeby and Willgård joins Mölnlycke Board https://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/johan-torgeby-kristina-willgard,c2889571 Johan Torgeby Kristina Willgård

SOURCE Mölnlycke