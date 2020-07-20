Johan Sundelin resigns as President and CEO

BOX, Sweden, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duni Group's board of directors have reached an agreement with President and CEO, Johan Sundelin, to leave his assignment with immediate effect. Mats Lindroth, deputy CEO and CFO, will step in as acting President and CEO. The recruitment process to find a new permanent CEO has started.

Johan Sundelin assumed the position as President and CEO for Duni in 2017. During his time as CEO he has contributed to the strategic platform of the company, including the acquisitions of BioPak and an increased focus in sustainable packaging. At the same time, the leadership has not fulfilled the set expectations by which the board make the assessment that a change of President and CEO is necessary.

"The board of Directors want to thank Johan for his years as President and CEO and wish him good luck in the future," says Thomas Gustafsson, chairman of the board.

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. This information is information that Duni AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 am CET on July 20, 2020. Duni.com

CONTACT:

Thomas Gustafsson

chairman of the board

+46-734-196124



Mats Lindroth

acting CEO and CFO

+46-40-106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

