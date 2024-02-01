Johan Schotte Launches Appeal to Commemorate 20th Anniversary of Cycling Legend Briek Schotte's passing during the Tour of Flanders

SINT-MARTENS-LATEM, Belgium, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In about two months, it will be two decades since cycling icon Briek Schotte, the 'Iron Man of the Flemish Roads', passed away. To honor his legacy, Johan Schotte, son of cycling legend Briek Schotte, ITF Masters international tennis player - https://www.itftennis.com/en/ - and veteran global corporate and civil society strategist, has initiated a call to action, inviting cycling enthusiasts and individuals from all walks of life to join him in commemorating and honoring his dad with this significant milestone.

Briek Schotte, renowned for his unyielding determination, fierce spirit, and total unwavering commitment to his sport, holds the record for the most participations in the Tour of Flanders - https://www.rondevanvlaanderen.be/en - an astonishing 20 times, with two triumphant victories, and 8 podium places. His legacy extends far beyond the realm of cycling, inspiring generations with his embodiment of honesty, perseverance, humility, faith, and the pursuit of excellence.

Johan Schotte gratefully states: "My dear dad was a revered pioneering figure who took cycling to the next level. The Tour of Flanders and Briek Schotte belonged together. He inspired generations of cyclists, and he continues to fervently inspire me personally in my daily activities, commitments, aspirations, and challenges".

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Briek's passing, Johan Schotte invites everyone to join him in commemorating Briek's life, remarkable journey, and legacy by embracing his core values being: honesty, perseverance, integrity, character, courage, selflessness, altruism, philanthropy, respect, sobriety, humility, and faith.

Eddy Merckx, the greatest cyclist of all time, called Briek Schotte "the father of all riders". This statement is a tribute to the enormous influence Schotte had on cycling. Merckx was a great admirer of Briek Schotte. He saw in Briek an example of how hard you have to work to become a successful cyclist. Merckx once said: "Schotte was a real champion. He was an example to anyone who wants to become a pro cyclist."

Johan Schotte further emphasizes the timely significance of Briek's values in today's world, stating, "More than ever, our society needs the embodiment of Briek Schotte's unwavering spirit, his honesty, and his commitment to doing good. Let us honor his legacy by incorporating these virtues. Let us incorporate "more Briek" into our own lives."

As part of the commemoration, a private gathering will be held during the Tour of Flanders 2024 at Enjoy Today - https://enjoytoday.be/en/home/ - , a picturesque square farm nestled at the foot of the renowned Koppenberg, a pivotal climb in the race. Johan Schotte will be sharing anecdotes and stories that capture Briek's enduring spirit and the essence of "more Briek" – a call to embrace the virtues that made him an icon.

Nicolas Denys, Head of Road at Flanders Classics - https://www.flandersclassics.be/en , the organization responsible for the Tour of Flanders: "Briek Schotte is a true monument in cycling history, an example for every rider, professional or amateur. He was the archetype of the Flandrien, and we of course support the idea to commemorate him during the Tour of Flanders, the race he so passionately represented and loved."

To join the commemoration and embrace the spirit of "more Briek," follow the hashtag #moreBriek on social media.

Together, let us honor Briek Schotte's legacy and inspire a more compassionate and interconnected world.

