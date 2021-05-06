Joget Marketplace Opens up to Partners with the Launch of AI-powered EMAS™ Identity Verification Applications by Innov8tif

COLUMBIA, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Accredited Partner, Innov8tif Solutions Sdn. Bhd. ("Innov8tif") has launched new applications on the Joget Marketplace to offer real-time and automated identity verification capabilities on the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform.

Operated by Joget, Inc., the Joget Marketplace enables customers, partners and third-party innovators to easily leverage new applications, plugins and solutions to address their digital transformation needs. The two new applications published by Innov8tif are EMAS™ e-KYC and EMAS™ OkayFace Approval.

EMAS™ e-KYC is an application that demonstrates customer registration use cases using face biometric authentication technology to strengthen the identity assurance aspect of a customer onboarding process. The identity document text recognition and facial biometric verification features are embracing the extensibility aspect of Joget's plugin architecture, and these tools are designed to work in any process built on the Joget platform, to support e-KYC (electronic know-your-customer).

EMAS™ OkayFace Approval enhances approval workflow with facial biometric authentication capability to strengthen data control and achieve the nonrepudiation criteria required in a stringent approval process.

With the launch of these two applications on the Joget Marketplace, Innov8tif aims to help businesses and Joget's partnership network in reducing the go-to-market time for identity verification related use cases.

"In the current landscape where a low-touch economy thrives and is expected to remain relevant in the long term, Innov8tif has been empowering many e-KYC processes with its suite of AI-based EMAS™ e-KYC ID verification APIs to enable 24x7 and real-time customer onboarding under the purview of stringent regulatory requirements. Maturity in deep learning technology advancement has helped the RegTech industry to propel machine-assisted identity fraud management and customer due-diligence," said George Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Innov8tif.

George added that Joget plays a pivotal role in the decade-long journey of Innov8tif providing digitalization solutions in Southeast Asia. It is now timelier than ever for Innov8tif to further strengthen the partnership model with Joget, Inc. and Joget's global partners through cross-technology collaboration.

Joget Marketplace provides a wide range of enterprise applications for users to download or use as a template and customize to suit their business needs. This ranges from HR, finance, healthcare apps for contact tracing to educational apps for training evaluation and workflow management apps for a remote workforce. "We are delighted to work with partners like Innov8tif to showcase their expertise in the digital identity space," said Raveesh Dewan, Chief Executive Office of Joget, Inc. "We see the Joget Marketplace as the solution marketplace for our customers. Our goal is to bring forward not just the power of our platform but also the power of our community so that our customers can easily discover ready-made, configurable solutions."

About Joget, Inc.

Joget, Inc is the developer of the Joget open source no-code/low-code application platform. Joget empowers business users, non-coders or coders to create enterprise applications across industries and countries. With more than 200,000 downloads, 3,000 installations and 12,000 community users worldwide across various industries (including finance, manufacturing, IT, and more), Joget is a proven platform for a wide spectrum of organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government agencies and small businesses.

About Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd

Innov8tif (pronounced "innovative") is an ISO 27001:2013 certified AI company helping businesses to widen sales funnel, speed-up processes without paper and prevent frauds. Innov8tif's EMAS e-KYC product enables businesses with digital ID verification capability to support online customer onboarding process and identity fraud management. Coupled with Joget's technology, process digitisation is enabled through a low-code/no-code platform for sustainable development and long-term maintenance.

Headquartered in Malaysia since 2011, Innov8tif has expanded its market presence in the South East Asia region. Built on a decade of trusted relationship, Innov8tif's clientele comprises the telecommunication companies, BFSI (banking, financial services & insurance) industries, multinational companies and government agencies. Amongst, many are public listed corporates. In 2019, EMAS e-KYC was accorded one of the two Merit awards for B2B Fintech category at International APICTA (Asia Pacific ICT Alliance) Awards among 16 participating economies.

