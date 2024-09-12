Joget and Analysis.tech Unveil New Whitepaper to Guide Enterprises in Low-Code Adoption and Digital Transformation

The whitepaper introduces the Analysis.tech-Joget Low-Code Maturity Model, providing a roadmap for organizations to assess and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc., a global innovator in next-generation enterprise application development, has partnered with industry research firm Analysis.tech to release a new whitepaper titled "Your Low-Code Journey: Destination - Digital Transformation." This whitepaper delivers critical insights and introduces the Analysis.tech-Joget Low-Code Maturity Model, a strategic tool designed to help businesses assess and optimize their low-code adoption to drive digital transformation.

Introducing the Low-Code Maturity Model

As enterprises increasingly adopt low-code platforms to accelerate innovation and efficiency, many struggle with how to measure progress and optimize their low-code strategy. The Analysis.tech-Joget Low-Code Maturity Model provides a five-level framework that enables business leaders to benchmark their organization's low-code journey, guiding them from initial platform adoption to enterprise-wide digital transformation.

In 2014, John R. Rymer and Clay Richardson, during their time at Forrester Research, coined the term "low-code," emphasizing the growing need for faster, more agile application development. This foundational concept has since transformed the way businesses approach software creation, and the Low-Code Maturity Model is designed to further advance this revolution.

"Low-code adoption is not a one-size-fits-all process," said John R. Rymer, co-founder of Analysis.tech. "Our research shows that each organization's low-code journey is unique, with its own set of challenges and opportunities. The Low-Code Maturity Model gives business leaders a clear path to understand where they are on their low-code journey. The paper provides questions to reach their digital transformation goals."

The whitepaper explores the stages of low-code adoption, helping businesses understand the key areas they need to focus on, including leadership engagement, platform adoption, funding, and organizational change management. These insights are vital for any enterprise looking to leverage low-code technology as a driver of long-term success.

Key Insights from the Whitepaper

Digital Business Needs Low-Code: Why low-code platforms are critical to automating and modernizing business processes in today's digital age.

The Puzzle of Low-Code Strategy: Addressing common misconceptions and offering strategic guidance on adopting and scaling low-code.

The Four Low-Code Journeys: Exploring the different paths enterprises can take, tailored to their industry and regulatory environment.

7 Questions to Propel Your Journey: A practical set of questions business leaders should ask to ensure they're on the right track in their low-code strategy.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Analysis.tech on this whitepaper," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget Inc. "As businesses look to become more agile and digitally focused, understanding their position on the low-code maturity curve is essential. The Low-Code Maturity Model equips leaders with a powerful tool to drive their digital transformation forward with clarity and purpose."

The whitepaper breaks down the complexities of low-code adoption into actionable insights for businesses at any stage of their journey. Whether an organization is just beginning to explore low-code technology or is scaling it across the enterprise, the whitepaper provides practical steps to overcome challenges and maximize its digital potential.

Your Low-Code Journey: Destination - Digital Transformation is now available for download. This essential guide is ideal for IT leaders, CIOs, and digital transformation strategists seeking to harness the full potential of low-code platforms to drive innovation and efficiency.

Your Low-Code Journey: Destination - Digital Transformation is now available for download.

About Joget, Inc.

Joget Inc. offers a next-generation open-source, no-code/low-code application development platform that simplifies digital innovation and governance, empowering everyone to create enterprise-grade applications with ease and speed.

Joget's DNA is rooted in flexibility, seamlessly integrating with existing systems and incorporating the latest innovations in AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies. Joget supports an organization's entire digital transformation journey, starting from simple citizen developer apps, and scaling up to sophisticated enterprise solutions built by fusion teams of business and IT.

Trusted by a diverse global range of customers, spanning startups to Fortune 500 and government, Joget is a trusted driver of digital transformation across multiple industries.

Visit www.joget.com

About Analysis.Tech

Analysis.tech came from an ongoing collaboration and friendship between founders Rob Koplowitz, Ryan Duguid, and John R. Rymer. We aim to help organizations safely embrace automation, accelerate adoption, and drive maximum value from low-code and DPA development platforms.

Visit www.analysis.tech.

