Jockey Club announces plans to become a global sports entertainment brand and to showcase Hong Kong as a centre for global exchange, connectivity and tourism

Over the past 20 years, The Hong Kong Jockey Club has become a world-class racing brand. Its Group 1 races and superstar horses feature strongly in the world rankings, with two of the world's best horses currently based in Hong Kong. Some of the world's best jockeys and trainers are in Hong Kong. The Club's racing is broadcast to millions of fans across five continents, with 25% of its income now derived from overseas. The Club's racecourse facilities are second to none. And through its Happy Wednesday brand, which showcases sports with entertainment, and major raceday events featuring international and Hong Kong stars, combining lifestyle and entertainment, the Club has developed a highly attractive racecourse entertainment experience.

All of this has enabled the Club to significantly increase its support for the community. In 2023/24 alone, the Club contributed a record HK$40.1 billion in tax and approved charity donations. It has also made racing a highly attractive visitor experience, with over 143,000 tourists visiting the racecourses so far this season. This encouraging tourist attendance owes a great deal to the support for racing tourism in the recent Hong Kong CE Policy Address, and to the efforts of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Hong Kong Tourism Board in promoting Hong Kong horse racing globally. The Club is also grateful for the new strategic collaboration with the China Tourism Group in promoting the Club's world-class racing sport in the Mainland.

Now the Club's vision is to go one step further - to become a global sports entertainment brand. In other words to create a holistically integrated racing, equestrian sports and entertainment experience, which will enable the Club to expand its fan base, especially to the younger generation, and to reach out to a global and Mainland audience. Ultimately the aim is to become the premier destination for global horse racing and equestrian sports.

This, the Club believes, perfectly matches Hong Kong's aspiration to become a hub for international exchanges and cooperation, as well as a centre for international cultural exchange as outlined in the National 14th Five-Year Plan. It will also enable the Club to contribute even more to the betterment of society.

As a first step, the Club is delighted to partner with XIX under the leadership of its visionary founder, Simon Fuller. The first collaboration will bring XIX's global pop group, Now United, to Hong Kong. The first initiative, Now United, will give Hong Kong's talent a chance to shine on the world stage, while through social media and racecourse performances the group will share positive stories about Hong Kong and Hong Kong racing with their millions of fans around the world.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, CEO of The Hong Kong Jockey Club said he was excited to announce the Club's plans to become a globally recognised sports entertainment brand, which will enable the Club to contribute even more to Hong Kong. Holistically integrating entertainment, racing and equestrian sport, at its heart will be a celebration of the strong bonding between horses and humans. This, he said, perfectly matches Hong Kong's aspiration to expand its global connectivity. Finally, looking ahead to the Year of the Horse in 2026, it is the perfect moment to use entertainment, lifestyle and social content to foster new connections and promote passion around the horse - heritage, power, elegance and emotion brought to life.

Simon Fuller, the British-born Founder of XIX, said "I am excited to be collaborating with Hong Kong and the Jockey Club to create something aspirational and positive. I believe there is an important opportunity to bring inspiring and joyful entertainment to Hong Kong and Horse Racing. This is an incredible city full of potential with so many stunning iconic locations to share with the world." He added, "my global pop group Now United being here in Hong Kong is the beginning of many more exciting announcements in the coming months, leading to celebrating the year of the horse."

Now United is XIX's multi-cultural global pop group, featuring young musical and dance talent from across the world. The collaboration with the Club will see a talent search in Hong Kong for the next member of the group. The finalist will receive masterclass training from top-class professionals at XIX Entertainment's Academy of Pop. There will also be a reality series and music videos filmed with Now United during their stay in Hong Kong, to be shared with their 40 million social media followers across multiple platforms around the world. Hong Kong audiences will also have the opportunity to enjoy Now United's live performances at the Club's racecourses and at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races in December 2025.

The search for the next member of Now United in Hong Kong will begin with auditions for people aged 18 or above starting from today (12 May). For application details, please visit https://nowunited.com/newmember/index_en.php.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Founded in 1884, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class racing club that acts continuously for the betterment of our society. The Club has a unique integrated business model, comprising racing and racecourse entertainment, a membership club, responsible sports wagering and lottery, and charities and community contribution. Through this model, the Club generates economic and social value for the community and supports the HKSAR Government in combatting illegal gambling. In 2023/24, the Club returned a total of HK$40.1 billion to the community. This included HK$29.9 billion to the HKSAR Government in duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2 billion in approved charity donations. The Club is Hong Kong's largest single taxpayer and one of the city's major employers. Its Charities Trust is one of the world's leading charity donors. Please visit www.hkjc.com.

Simon Fuller and XIX Entertainment

Simon Fuller, producer, creator and entrepreneur, is the founder of XIX Entertainment. He has imagined and executed a number of game-changing entertainment properties, engaging audiences across the world and generating billion revenues in the process. His ideas and businesses have disrupted convention, defined the times and empowered artists to achieve their ambitions. He was the inspiration behind the Spice Girls, the creator of the American Idol global TV franchise, the partner of David and Victoria Beckham and the guidance behind sporting legends Andy Murray and Lewis Hamilton, extraordinary singers Annie Lennox and Amy Winehouse and other award-winning projects with entertainment icons Jennifer Lopez and Michael Caine. Today, his company XIX Entertainment is an ever-evolving force of creativity and innovation in music, tech, film, and fashion.

