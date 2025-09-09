Jobshark Launches AI-Powered Tools for Smoother Tech Recruitment

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobshark, the tech recruiting and freelance platform, is launching new AI-powered tools that streamline the recruiting process for both employers and candidates. By combining a modern platform and AI with the human expertise of experienced recruiters, Jobshark strengthens its mission: to make recruiting top tech talent smooth, fast, and human-centric.

AI that Saves Time – and Finds the Right Candidates

Among the news is an AI-powered job ad creator that generates professional, high-converting ads in seconds – in multiple languages – optimized to attract the right candidates faster.

Candidates also receive support: Jobshark's proprietary AI model helps them create personal and accurate cover letters based on job advertisements, CVs, and their own instructions.

Technology Meets Experience

"Our platform already offers a smooth path to top-notch tech talent," says Anders Persson, CEO of Comstream. "With the new AI tools, we can help companies recruit even faster and more accurately – while our recruiters personally headhunt candidates and ensure a human touch at every step of the process."

More Than a Platform – A Recruitment Partner

Posting jobs on Jobshark – including full access to the AI-powered job ad creator – is completely free. When employers need extra support, Jobshark offers flexible recruiting services that can be tailored to their needs, such as:

Personal headhunting

Social recruiting

Screening and qualification

Online programming tests for developers

Client meeting arrangements

Reference and background checks

Jobshark recruiters personally reach out to candidates through the platform's own network of over 100,000 IT specialists – but also to new talent outside the network. This ensures the right skills, with a unique match based on each employer's needs and wishes. All data is handled securely in accordance with the GDPR.

Freelance Network for Flexibility

In addition to recruitment, Jobshark offers access to a curated network of qualified IT freelancers. Here, companies receive personal help to quickly find the right skills for both long-term collaborations and project-based work.

Employers receive handpicked candidates in the same time zone, with competitive hourly rates from €30 per hour. Jobshark finds the right freelancer and takes care of the entire process – from contract to support – while ensuring all legal aspects are secured. For the customer, it is easier and safer than hiring on their own.

About Comstream

Jobshark is a platform operated and developed by Comstream, a company group with about 70 employees and operations in Sweden and Bulgaria. Comstream specializes in connecting IT talent to growth companies and delivering high-quality services in software development and technical support. Please visit Jobshark's website: www.jobshark.eu

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767043/Jobshark_Logo.jpg