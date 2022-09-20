JOBS ANNOUNCEMENT AT OFFICIAL OPENING OF GALWAY MEDICAL DEVICE COMPANY

100 new jobs and additional footprint expansion announced to advance ambitious growth plans

GALWAY, Ireland, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS Medical Devices, a leading catheter design & manufacturing services provider, today officially opened its new manufacturing and R&D facility in Galway. The company also announced plans to create 100 new jobs and add a further 10,000 square feet to its newly opened facility to support the company's continued growth.

Welcoming the announcement, Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said: "This announcement from ICS Medical Devices is a really great boost to Galway and indeed Ireland as a whole. We have established ourselves now as a leader in the life sciences sector and have a reputation for excellence and innovation. We never take this for granted and will continue to work hard to bring the best investment to all parts of the country. This expansion and ICS Medical Devices' plans to invest even further is fantastic. I am confident the team will find top talent to fill the 100 new jobs planned, and indeed any further that come down the road. Congratulations to Seamus and the entire team. I wish you all many more years of continued success and growth."

ICS Medical Devices moved into its new facility in May 2022, doubling its capacity to serve a growing international base of customers. Throughout 2022 the company has experienced sustained growth and now plans to add 100 new staff and invest in further facility expansion, a move that will enable ICS to serve ever-increasing customer demand.

"Our aim is to become the first-choice provider of contract design, development and manufacturing services for innovative start-up medical device companies throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US" said Seamus Fahey, CEO and founder of ICS Medical Devices. "Today's official opening of our new facility marks a significant milestone in achieving that vision. We now plan to accelerate our growth momentum by significantly expanding our team, capacity, and capability. We look forward to serving new and existing customers and welcoming new team members to our world-class facility."

ICS Medical Devices' new facility was officially opened by Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland. Commenting on the announcement, he said: "ICS Medical Devices is an excellent Irish company delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable its customers to pioneer advancements in catheter technologies. At Enterprise Ireland we are proud to have supported the company's growth momentum and global ambition since it was established only 3 years ago. Strengthening regional enterprise development is a central focus for Enterprise Ireland, and we warmly welcome the ambitious expansion plans announced today which will create 100 high value new jobs in Galway."

ICS Medical Devices works with innovative start-up medical device companies to develop niche and breakthrough catheter technologies for minimally invasive medicine. The company has built a global reputation as a responsive partner for the design, development, and commercialization of the catheters required to deliver a range of ground-breaking medical interventions such as structural heart, neurovascular and endovascular therapies.

ICS Medical Devices, described as "Ireland's next scaling medtech to watch," has already begun recruitment for new team members and plans to add positions in engineering, research & development, and manufacturing to its existing 70+ person team.

The newly announced footprint expansion, planned for 2023, will add additional manufacturing and cleanroom space to existing operations. As part of that continued expansion, a new customer innovation centre will open to provide specialist support for the development of minimally invasive catheters to make surgeries dramatically safer and more tolerable.

The company also plans to add new technologies to support its catheter capabilities, enabling customers to pioneer advancements in medicine.

About ICS Medical Devices

ICS Medical Devices works with international medical device companies in the design, development and commercialization of catheters, access sheaths, balloon catheters, valve delivery systems, and stent delivery systems. ICS Medical is an Enterprise Ireland client, supported under its High Potential Start Up program. www.icsmedical.com

