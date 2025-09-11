Joblogic Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Vista Equity Partners

Investment includes over £100 million in new primary capital to accelerate AI roadmap and European expansion

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joblogic, a UK-based Field Service Management software provider, announced it has received a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a global technology investor that specialises in enterprise software.

Vista's investment includes over £100 million in new primary capital to accelerate Joblogic's AI-first roadmap, which is already designed to deliver intelligent, trade-specific automation across every stage of the job lifecycle to help contractors and facilities managers work smarter, faster, and grow their business with greater confidence.

Trusted by over 100,000 users across industries including HVAC, plumbing, electrical maintenance, facilities management, building fabric maintenance, and other skilled trades, Joblogic's cloud-based platform has built strong momentum by simplifying workflows, automating processes, and streamlining every stage of the job lifecycle. From CRM and scheduling to compliance, asset management, invoicing, vehicle tracking, and reporting, the software delivers measurable results — helping customers like Parr FM cut invoicing time from 15 minutes to one minute per job and supporting Lorne Stewart Facilities Services in scaling revenue from £50 million to £75 million.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Joblogic," said Jim Whatmore, Co-Founder and CEO of Joblogic. "Our goal has always been to simplify the complex reality of field service work to help our customers achieve efficiency and growth, and with Vista's support we're better positioned than ever to deliver on that. We're continuing to invest in our market-leading AI solutions to bring real intelligence to the job lifecycle, and we're energised by the opportunity to move faster and serve our customers even more effectively."

In addition to the recent strategic acquisitions of Clik Software (2024) and Protean Software (2023), Joblogic has invested heavily in launching a steady cadence of new features to equip customers with the data needed to deliver a faster service, minimise risk, and make smarter decisions that drive business performance.

"Joblogic's modern and mission-critical software solutions provide an all-in-one platform for commercial contractors to manage their businesses, assets and operations with precision, confidence and control," said Martin Taylor, Co-Head of Vista's Foundation Fund and Senior Managing Director.

"With strong customer advocacy and a pioneering focus on AI and automation, we believe Joblogic is well positioned to continue its impressive momentum and continue delivering the innovation and outcomes this rapidly digitalising market demands," said Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista.

Vista's investment comes from its Foundation strategy, the firm's middle-market strategy that focuses on investing in emerging software leaders and scaling them into durable software franchises. Launched in 2009, Vista's Foundation strategy utilises a systematic approach to value creation individually tailored to each of its portfolio companies designed to drive operational excellence and catalyse their next phase of growth.

For more information about Joblogic, please visit Joblogic.

Notes to Editors:

The investment process was led by Joblogic's management team, including Jim Whatmore (CEO) and Jamie Sones (CFO).

About Joblogic

Joblogic is the UK's leading Field Service Management software provider, trusted by over 100,000 users to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and ensure compliance.

By connecting office and field teams in real time, Joblogic helps contractors cut admin hours, invoice faster, and reduce wasted engineer travel. The platform delivers full SLA compliance and lower operational costs through smarter asset lifecycle management.

Customers using Joblogic to improve business performance include Lorne Stewart Facilities Services, Sencat, Parr FM, Geze UK, and East West Connect. Further information is available at joblogic.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specialises in enterprise software. Vista's private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of March 31, 2025, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

