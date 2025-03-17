Joakim Weidemanis resigns from ASSA ABLOY's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joakim Weidemanis has today, at his own request, resigned from ASSA ABLOY's Board of Directors. The reason is his commitment to another company.

He was elected to the ASSA ABLOY Board in 2020. After his departure, the Board will consist of seven members and will therefore remain decisive according to the company's articles of association.

