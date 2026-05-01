Jo Malone London Launches New Hair & Body Wash to the Cypress & Grapevine collection
News provided byJo Malone London
01 May, 2026, 13:34 GMT
LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One scent, many expressions. Jo Malone London expands its bestselling Cypress & Grapevine collection. Joining the line-up is a 30ml edition of the refined, distinctive and bold cologne alongside a versatile hair & body wash.
The aromatic notes of cypress trees unite with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber in this fresh and woody fragrance. See the world with the 30ml fragrance, sized just right for hand luggage and washbags alike.
Top: Cypress
Heart: Grapevine
Base: Amber
Elevate daily routines with the hair & body wash, created with conditioning ingredients and gentle cleansers. The clear gel foams to cleanse and nourish, leaving skin and hair scented with Cypress & Grapevine.
The Cypress & Grapevine collection:
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 30ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 50ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 100ml
Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash
Cypress & Grapevine Hair & Body Wash
Cypress & Grapevine All Over Body Spray
Cypress & Grapevine Classic Candle
The Cypress & Grapevine additions will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in-store from May 2026.
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Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970834/Jo_Malone_London_Tom_Hardy.jpg
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