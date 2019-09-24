JNA Conference on Jewellery Design a Resounding Success

Esteemed jewellery designers and business leaders shared their insights on developing one's design voice and establishing successful eponymous brands. This was followed by a panel discussion on balancing signature aesthetics with profitability, winning over today's generation of consumers, and the challenges facing jewellery designers nowadays.

Alessio Boschi, Founder & Designer of Alessio Boschi Jewels, stressed the importance of creating a signature look while remaining open to new influences, materials and market requirements. "Jewellery designers' mission is to make people dream. My creative process starts with the inspiration, the story behind every collection I make – that is the soul of each piece," he revealed.

Describing jewellery as a minor art only because of its commercial rather than romantic aspect, Boschi said working with the right manufacturers is essential for success. "Manufacturers bring our beautiful ideas to life. The manufacturing must be excellent. Being careful and attentive to every single detail will determine the success or failure of our creation design-wise," he added.

After identifying niches and gaps in the market, Sarah Zhuang established her eponymous brand of versatile jewellery two years ago. She said, "As the market was already saturated, I had to innovate and offer something new – jewellery that busy women could wear daily and transform into different styles." Zhuang advised young, aspiring designers to collaborate with bigger brands, retailers and other designers to raise their profile in the market.

Mallika Khemlani, Business Development Manager of KGK Jewellery (HK) Ltd, said the jewellery industry relies on designers to think out of the box and provide fresh ideas, creativity and innovation. "Jewellery is a discipline. Without the creativity infused by designers, the repetition of designs would give the industry a sense of boredom and sluggishness," Khemlani said.

Fei Liu, Founder & Designer of Fei Liu Fine Jewellery, delved into the commercial side of jewellery design. "Try to keep the passion going because it's not going to be there forever. If you have an empty stomach, passion is not going to support you. You also need the cash flow to sustain the passion. You have to look at the creativity behind the design but also the creativity behind the business," Liu urged.

Mana Matsuzaki, Designer of Matsuzaki Inc, touched on the important distinction between art and design, saying, "Art is self-expression based on your emotions. Artists express what they come up with spontaneously and freely. Design, on the other hand, is a means to communicate with an audience."

The conference, moderated by JNA Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Christie Dang, concluded with a Designer Networking Session, headlined by KGK Group.

JNA is the leading business resource on the international jewellery industry. The flagship publication of Informa Markets' Jewellery Group, the bimonthly, bilingual trade magazine delivers the most relevant, incisive and useful market information on the gem and jewellery industry around the world.

The JNA Conference is a high-level, influential forum that discusses pressing issues and trends shaping the international gem and jewellery landscape. It aims to foster dialogue and the exchange of ideas, examine avenues of growth, and cultivate best practices in the international jewellery industry.

